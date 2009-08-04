Syndication Ratings: Talkers Stay Hot in July

Talk shows were on a roll again in the week ending July 26. Three strips jumped by double digits and all but one show in the genre was either up or steady compared with the week before.

Among talkers in the top tier, CBS Television Distribution’s Rachael Ray, despite being in repeats for most of the week. was up 14% to a 1.6., its highest ratings in ten weeks. CTD’s Oprah was up 9% to a 3.8. CTD’s Dr. Phil held steady at 2.6. Disney/ABC’s Live With Regis and Kelly climbed 4% to a 2.5. NBCU’s Maury was up 6% to 1.8. Warner Bros.’ Ellen, NBCU’s Jerry Springer, and NBCU’s Steve Wilkos were all flat at 1.6, 1.2, and 1.1, respectively. Warner Bros.’ Tyra Banks was up 13% to a 0.9. NBCU’s Martha Stewart was up 17% to a 0.7. Twentieth Television’s The Morning Show With Mike and Juliet was unchanged at a 0.6.

Elsewhere in daytime, Twentieth’s Divorce Court, had the largest increase among the judge shows, surging 9% to a 1.2. Leader, CTD’s Judge Judy, grew 5% to 3.9. CTD’s Judge Joe Brown saw a 5% increase to 2.0, its best rating in five weeks. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court was unchanged at a 1.7. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis climbed 7% to 1.5. Twentieth’s Judge Alex, Twentieth’s Christina’s Court, and Sony’s Judge David Young were all flat at 1.3, 0.7, and 0.7 respectively.

CTD’s The Doctors topped the newcomers for the 27th week in a row with an unchanged 1.6., followed by NBCU’s Deal or No Deal at a steady 1.4. Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams fell 10% to 0.9. The show currently has 72% broadcast coverage. The soon-to-depart Judge Karen (Sony) and Warner Bros.’ Bonnie Hunt were flat at 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Debmar-Mercury’s Trivial Pursuit was up 20% to 0.6. Program Partners’ Family Court gained 25% to 0.5.

Twentieth’s Wedlock or Deadlock earned a 1.1/3 weighted metered market average after two weeks of its seven-city test run.

Game shows were mostly up, although leader Wheel of Fortune (CTD) was flat at a 5.6. CTD’s Jeopardy was up 4% to 4.9. Disney/ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire gained 10% to 2.3. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud rose 8% to 1.4.

Magazines stayed mostly even with the week before, though CTD’s ET was the one show moving up. It rose 3% to 4.0.

Ratings for the show were up 10% to 4.3 for its July 20th report on the death of famed CBS anchorman Walter Cronkite.

CTD’s Inside Edition slipped 3% to 2.8. NBCU’s Access Hollywood, Warner Bros.’ TMZ, CTD’s The Insider, and Warner Bros.’ Extra were all unchanged at 1.8, 1.8, 1.7, and 1.6, respectively.

Off-net sitcoms were led by Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men, up 3% to 3.9. Twentieth’s Family Guy gained 6% to 3.5. Sony’s Seinfeld advanced 7% to 3.0. CTD’s Everybody Loves Raymond was up 4% to 2.8. Warner Bros.’ George Lopez slipped 4% to 2.5. Twentieth’s King of the Hill was down 4% to 2.3, landing in a tie with Sony’s King of Queens, which climbed 5%.