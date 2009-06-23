Syndication Ratings: Talk Shows Pick Up Steam, Even as PUT Levels Drop

Talk shows generated the most ratings steam for the week ending June 14, even as average PUT levels slipped by approximately 35,000 viewers. While CTD’s Oprah maintained the lead in talk shows, Judge Judy was the No.1 show in syndication for the third straight week in the GAA ratings with a 6.0.



Opraheked out a 2% gain to 4.1 and held on to the lead among talkers, while CTD’s Dr. Phil rose 4% from the week before to a 2.8 after getting a 15% boost from a repeat show on mind control June 8. Disney/ABC’s Live With Regis and Kelly added 4% to 2.5. NBCU’s Maury was flat at 1.7. Warner Bros.’ Ellen Degeneres, which was in reruns all week, was down 11% to 1.6. CTD’s Rachael Ray cooked up a 7% increase to 1.5 and was especially hot among W18-34, jumping 40% in the demo. Warner Bros.’ Tyra Banks climbed 10% to 1.1, tying NBCU’s Jerry Springer, which was unchanged. NBCU’s Steve Wilkos, Twentieth’s the Morning Show With Mike and Juliet, and NBCU’s Martha Stewart all held steady at 0.9, 0.8, and 0.6, respectively.



Elsewhere in daytime, four courtrooms were up week to week. Second-ranked CTD’s Judge Joe Brown grew 5% to 2.1. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court was up 6% to 1.8. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis advanced 7% to 1.5. Twentieth’s Divorce Court improved 8% to 1.3. CTD’s Judge Judy, the leader in the category, dipped 3% to 3.9. Rounding out the field were Twentieth’s Judge Alex, Twentieth’s Christina’s Court, and Sony’s Judge David Young, all unchanged, at 1.4, 0.9, and 0.7, respectively.



Among newcomers, CTD’s The Doctors made it 21 consecutive weeks as the year’s top freshman in first run holding firm at 1.7. The recently-renewed NBCU’s Deal Or No Deal was second with a 7% advance to 1.6 in households and a 20% leap among W18-34. Sony’s Judge Karen was third, gaining 13% to 0.9, while Warner Bros.’ Bonnie Hunt dropped to fourth place with a flat 0.8. Debmar-Mercury’s Trivial Pursuit and Program Partner’s Family Court were unchanged at 0.6 and 0.4, respectively.



On the magazine rack, CTD’s ET was an easy number one, holding even with last week’s 3.8. CTD’s Inside Edition was down 3% to 2.8. Warner Bros.’ TMZ slid 5% to 2.0. NBCU’s Access Hollywood dropped 5% to 1.9. NBCU’s The Insider held steady at 1.6. Warner Bros.’ Extra declined 6% to 1.6.



CTD’s Wheel of Fortune ruled the game shows but lost 2% to 5.8. CTD’s Jeopardy slipped 4% to 5.0. Disney/ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire dropped 4% to 2.2. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud was flat at 1.3.



Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men led the off-net laughers with a 2% gain to 4.2. Twentieth’s Family Guy was up 3% to 3.5. Sony’s Seinfeld fell 3% to 3.0. CTD’s Everybody Loves Raymond and Warner Bros.’ George Lopez were unchanged at 2.8 and 2.7, respectively. Twentieth’s King of the Hill slipped 4% to 2.6.



Elsewhere, off-cable Storm Stories was up 9% to 1.2. First run action hour Legend of the Seeker sank 14% to a new series-low 1.2. Off-PBS strip House of Payne suffered 9% decline to 2.1.