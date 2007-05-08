Syndication Ratings: Talk Shows and Magazines Show Gains

The beginning of the May Sweeps period brought good news for the syndication world according to the national household ratings for the week ending April 29, which included the first two weekdays of the sweep.

The talk show genre led the way with several double-digit weekly gains over a prior week in which schedules were interrupted by coverage of the Virginia Tech tragedy.

Oprah was up 13% on the week to a 5.9, Dr. Phil was up 16% to a 5.2, Live with Regis and Kelly rode Regis Philbin’s comeback to a 3.5 (up 13%), Ellen was up 10% to a 2.3, Maury was up 10% to a 2.2 and rookie Rachael Ray was up 11% to a 2.1.

In a solid week for magazines, Entertainment Tonight was up 2% to a 5.1, Inside Edition gained 13% to a 3.5, Access Hollywood was up 4% to a 2.6, The Insider was up 9% at a 2.5 and Extra was up 5% to a 2.2.

In court, Judge Judy was up 5% to a 4.5, Judge Joe Brown was up 8% to a 2.8, People’s Court gained 8% to a 2.7, Judge Mathis held steady at a 2.4 and Divorce Courtwas up 5% to a 2.0.

In games, Wheel of Fortune gained 4% to a 7.5, Jeopardy! was flat a 6.0, Who Wants to be a Millionaire was up 3% to a 3.1 and Family Feud was even at a 1.8.