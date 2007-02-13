Syndication Ratings: Talk, Magazines Hot
Most first-run strips had nice gains as the February sweep began, but talk shows and magazines were especially sizzling. One talker hit a new season and series high in the week ending Feb. 4: Rookie champion Rachael Ray, which jumped 9% to a best-ever 2.4 rating.
Although not yet cleared nationally, the newest syndication entry, The Morning Show With Mike and Juliet, reached a 1.5 rating/5 share in 27 metered markets in its third week. That represents a gain of 7% over its second week and an improvement of 15% over its premiere week.
Tyra Banks had the biggest improvement among the veteran talkers, growing 23% to a 1.6. Other talk shows moving up included Oprah, up 4% to a 7.0; Dr. Phil, up 6% to a 5.3; Live With Regis and Kelly, up 3% to a 3.7; Maury, up 4% to a 2.5; and Montel Williams, up 13% to a 1.8.
Elsewhere, all of the magazines continued to score, although only one, The Insider, hit a new season high. The show gained 4% to a 2.9.
Driven by SAG award coverage, every magazine show was higher. Leader Entertainment Tonight gained 2% to a 5.7; Insider Edition rose 3% to a 3.7; Access Hollywood advanced 7% to a 3.1; and Extra climbed 4% to a 2.4.
Most court shows were also higher, with Judge Joe Brown, Judge Mathis and rookie Cristina's Court all hitting new season highs.
