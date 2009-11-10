Syndication Ratings: Syndies Rally to Start November
The majority of syndicated shows rallied in the week ending
Nov. 1, a week that included the first two week days of the November
sweep. In fact, in a rarity, none of the
first-run daytime strips declined week-to-week.
Talkers made the most Nielsen noise, with five of the top
eight veteran strips scoring new season highs.
CBS Television Distribution's (CTD) Dr.
Phil, which was just renewed through 2014, hit his highest ratings since May,
jumping 7% in households from the week before to a 3.0 and 21% in women
25-54. Disney/ABC's Live With Regis and Kelly also notched a new high, gaining 8% to a
2.7. Warner Bros.' Ellen grabbed her best marks of the season with a 15% leap to
2.3. CTD's Rachael Ray rose 12% to 1.9, her biggest number in 39 weeks. NBCU's Jerry
Springer logged a new season-high 1.3, up 8%. Other gabfests moving up, though not
eclipsing their highest levels of the season, included leader CTD's Oprah, which inched ahead 2% to 5.2;
CTD's The Doctors, which climbed 5%
to 2.1, surging 40% from last year, the largest year-to-year increase of any
syndicated series; and NBCU's Maury,
which advanced 6% to 1.9.
Steve Wilkos
(NBCU), Bonnie Hunt (Warner Bros.')
and Martha Stewart (NBCU) held steady
at 1.1, 0.9, and 0.6 respectively.
Elsewhere, top court Judge
Judy (CTD) hit a new season-high with a 10% improvement to 4.5, her best
rating in 33 weeks. CTD's Judge Joe Brown gained 5% to 2.2. Warner Bros.' People's Court added 5% to a new season-high 2.0. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis, Twentieth's Judge
Alex and Twentieth's Divorce Court
were all flat at 1.5, 1.4, and 1.4 respectively. Warner Bros.' Judge Jeanine Pirro continued to trail the field with an unchanged
1.0.
Among rookies, NBCU's The
Office led all newcomers to syndication for a 6th straight week,
growing 4% to a 2.9. Fellow off-net
CTD's Everybody Hates Chris was flat
at 1.8. Twentieth's My Name is Earl sank 11% to a new season-low 1.6. Disney/ABC's America's Funniest Home Videos was unchanged at 0.7. Trifecta's Cold Case Files was far back after sliding 25% to a 0.3.
In first-run, Sony's Dr.
Oz got a 4% bump to a new season-high 2.7 and was miles ahead of his
competition. Twentieth's Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader
rebounded 7% to 1.6. Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams was flat at 1.2. Litton's Street
Court recovered 20% to 0.6, after a steep decline in the prior session.
Among magazines, CTD's Entertainment
Tonight snared a new season mark with a 7% increase to 4.6, its highest
rating in 35 weeks, after seeing a 16% surge to a 5.0 for its extended coverage
of the Ivanka Trump wedding on Oct. 27.
CTD's Inside Edition was flat
at 3.1. NBCU's Access Hollywood was up 11% to 2.1.
Warner Bros.' TMZ rebounded
12% to 1.9. CTD's The Insider held steady at 1.8 and tied with Warner Bros.' Extra, which was up 6%.
Game shows did little except for Disney/ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, which
managed a 4% increase to a 2.5. Leader,
CTD's Wheel of Fortune declined 4% to
6.8, while CTD's Jeopardy, NBCU's Deal Or No Deal and Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud were all flat at 5.8, 1.2
and 1.2 respectively.
Among off-net sitcoms, Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men had its ratings reprocessed for a third
week. Twentieth's Family Guy was up 10% to 3.3.
Warner Bros.' George Lopez was
flat at 2.6. Sony's Seinfeld was up 8% to 2.6.
CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond gained 4% to 2.5. Warner Bros.' Friends was up 5% to 2.1, tying Twentieth's King of the Hill, which was unchanged. House
of Payne jumped 23% to 1.6, landing in a tie with Sony's King of Queens, which was up 7%.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.