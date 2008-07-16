Syndication Ratings: Season Lows

Every syndicated magazine except Warner Bros.’ rookie TMZ hit a new season low in the week ending July 6 -- typically the lowest-rated week of the year -- which included the long Fourth of July weekend and nearly 30 hours of Wimbledon coverage on NBC.

CBS’ Entertainment Tonight remained the top syndie magazine, although the show fell 15% for the week to a 3.3 live-plus-same-day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. CBS’ Inside Edition also declined 15% to a 2.3. TMZ slipped 5% to a 1.9. CBS’ The Insider dropped 11% to a 1.6, tying NBC Universal’s Access Hollywood, which lost 16%. Warner Bros.’ Extra dropped 13% to a 1.4.

While the magazines struggled, it was a good week for Warner Bros.’ Tyra Banks and CBS’ Dr. Phil. Tyra had the biggest weekly increase of any strip in syndication, jumping 22% to a 1.1 and getting a 33% spike June 30 to a 1.2 for a repeat of a show featuring six syndicated TV judges.

Dr. Phil, in a close second place to Oprah, had the sharpest improvement year-to-year of any show in syndication, jumping 13% in households and 18% among women 25-54 despite dipping 3% for the week to a 3.4.

CBS’ top talker, Oprah -- ratings for which were counted for all five days, unlike many other shows -- fell 10% to a new season low 3.6. In third place, Disney-ABC’s Live with Regis and Kelly inched up 4% to a 2.5 after hitting a series low the prior week. NBCU’s Maury and CBS’ Rachael Ray held steady at 1.8 and 1.5, respectively. Meanwhile, Warner Bros.’ Ellen, which usually occupies fourth place among talkers, dropped two places and 13% to a new season low 1.4. Ellen only counted a three-day average due to Wimbledon pre-emptions.

CBS’ Montel Williams, NBCU’s Jerry Springer, Twentieth Television’s The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet and NBCU’s Steve Wilkos all were flat at 1.2, 1.1, 1.0 and 0.9, respectively. Nielsen broke out NBCU’s Martha Stewart for the entire week due to Wimbledon pre-emptions and, thus, it had no rating.

Most of the top court shows also were down or flat. The court leader, CBS’ Judge Judy, and CBS’ Judge Joe Brown, in second place, each fell 4% to a 4.3 and a 2.3, respectively. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court fell 8% to a 2.2. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis and Twentieth’s Divorce Court were each unchanged at a 1.8 and 1.6, respectively. Twentieth’s Judge Alex jumped 7% to a 1.6. Sony’s Judge Hatchett rose 9% to a 1.2. Twentieth’s Cristina’s Court, Sony’s Judge Maria Lopez, Sony’s Judge David Young and Radar Entertainment’s Jury Duty were all flat at a 1.1, 0.8, 0.8 and 0.2, respectively.

Game shows also saw many season lows. Both CBS’ Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! hit new season lows, with Wheel dropping 6% to a 6.0 and Jeopardy! losing 9% to a 5.0, although Jeopardy! was up 2% from last year. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire remained at a season-low 2.6 for the fifth week in a row. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud fell 11% to a 1.6, although the show was up 7% from last year. Program Partners’ Merv Griffin’s Crosswords was broken out for the entire week, while Twentieth’s Temptation was flat at a 0.5.

Warner Bros.’ rookie Two and a Half Men continued to lead the off-net sitcoms, although it was down 15% to a 3.9. Twentieth’s Family Guy, in second place, slipped 5% to a 3.7. Sony’s Seinfeld dipped 3% to a 3.3. CBS’ Everybody Loves Raymond, last season’s No. 1 off-net sitcom, fell 7% to hit a new season-low 2.8, tying Warner Bros.’ newcomer, George Lopez, off 7%. Warner Bros.’ Friends fell 4% to a 2.6 and Sony’s King of Queens hit a new season-low 2.5, down 4%.