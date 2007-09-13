Syndication Ratings: Rookies Stay Steady in First Three Days

On day three of syndication’s premiere week, Warner Bros.’ TMZ remained the top-rated new strip, airing mostly in access and late-fringe time-slots.

Over its first three days, TMZ chalked up a 1.8 rating/4 share weighted-metered-market average for primary runs. While the half-hour celebrity-gossip magazine is turning in syndication’s best household rating, it’s also down 18% from its lead-in and 18% from its year-ago time period average.

While NBC Universal’s one-hour talker, The Steve Wilkos Show, is in second place in the overall ratings race, it’s holding up well in other areas. The show -- spun off from NBC Universal’s Jerry Springer -- earned a 1.1/4 three-day primary-run average. Wilkos was the only show to improve on its lead-in, jumping 22% and holding steady with last year’s time-period average.

In third place, Sony’s Judge David Youngis averaging a 0.9/3 for all runs. Young is even versus its lead-in and year-ago time periods.

Program Partners’ Merv Griffin’s Crosswords is averaging a 0.8/2 for all runs, down 20% from its lead-in and 38% from year-ago time period average.

Twentieth Television’s Temptation is averaging a 0.5/2, down 17% from its lead-in and down 44% from last year.

Among the new off-net sitcoms, Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men is averaging a 2.0/4, even with its lead-in and down 13% compared with last year.

Twentieth’s Family Guy is averaging a 1.9/4, off 5% from its lead-in of 2.0/4 and down 10% from last year.

Warner Bros.’ George Lopez turned in a 0.8/2 in its first three days, down 11% from its lead-in and 27% from its year-ago time-period average.

Finally, MGM’s off-Comedy Central Reno 911 averaged a 0.6/2, down 25% from both its lead-in and last year.