Syndication Ratings: Rookies Keep the Pace on Day Two

Syndication’s freshman class held its own on day two, despite competition in New York and other markets due to special coverage of the sixth anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

NBC Universal’s The Steve Wilkos Show stayed steady, scoring a 1.1 rating/4 share weighted-metered-market average of primary runs in 49 markets. Wilkos remains the sole new show to improve on its lead-in, gaining 10% after two days and holding steady with its year-ago time-period average.

Among the new half-hours, Warner Bros.’ TMZ scored a 2.0/4 average in 56 markets for its primary runs on Tuesday. That’s even with its Monday premiere and down 20% from its lead-in but flat compared with its year-ago time period. TMZ, which was spun off from Warner Bros.’ popular celebrity gossip site, is syndication’s top-rated new strip.

Sony’s Judge David Young, syndication’s first openly gay judge, earned a 0.9/3 in 51 markets for all telecasts on Tuesday, exactly even with its premiere. After two days, Young is holding its lead-in and down just 10% from its year-ago time-period average.

Program Partners’ Merv Griffin’s Crosswords was down 10% Tuesday to a 0.9/3 for its primary runs in 53 markets, sending its two-day average down 25% from its lead-in and 36% from its year-ago time period average.

Twentieth Television’s Temptation averaged a 0.6/2 in 44 markets for all telecasts Tuesday, down 14% from its Monday premiere. After two days, the show is off 25% from average lead-in and 33% from last year’s time-period average.

Among the off-net sitcom rookies, Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men was up 5% to a 2.1/4 in 55 markets Tuesday, holding steady with its lead-in but down 15% from its year-ago time period average.

Twentieth’s Family Guy was unchanged at a 1.9/4 in 55 markets Tuesday, a 5% drop from the show’s average lead-in and a 10% drop from its year-ago time period average.

Warner Bros.' George Lopez, which also premiered Monday, held steady in day two at a 0.8/2 in 49 markets, which put its two-day average down 11% from its lead-in and 20% from its year-ago time period averages.