Syndication Ratings: Repeats, President’s Press Conference Drop Nos.

Only four first-run syndie veterans were up for the week ending Dec. 9, the first after the November sweep. Per usual, syndies were largely down as shows went into repeats for the holidays and stations eased up on promotional efforts. A daytime presidential press conference Dec. 4 also caused widespread pre-emptions.

Three of the four shows to improve were talkers. Disney-ABC’s Live with Regis and Kelly jumped 3% to a 3.2 live-plus-same-day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres gained 5% to a 2.2, matching its season high. That gain was driven by the show’s first two days of Ellen’s annual “12 Days of Giveaways” Dec. 6 and 7, sending ratings up 14% from the prior week to a 2.4 each day. Finally, NBC Universal’s Martha Stewart gained 9% to a 1.2 after getting a boost from a Dec. 7 appearance by Caroline Kennedy that sent ratings up 18% to a 1.3.

The top talker, CBS’ The Oprah Winfrey Show, dropped 7% to a 5.5. CBS’ Dr. Phil, in second place, dipped 2% to a 4.8. CBS’ Rachael Ray was off 5% to a 2.0. NBCU’s Maury lost 5% to a 1.9. CBS’ Montel Williams, NBCU’s Jerry Springer and Warner Bros.’ Tyra Banks were all flat at a 1.5, 1.3 and 1.2, respectively.

The only veteran court show to gain on the week was Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis, which jumped 5% to a season-high 2.3, good enough for fourth place in the genre. Mathis also was the fourth and final veteran show to improve on the week.

CBS’ Judge Judy and Judge Joe Brown were unchanged at 5.2 and 2.8, respectively. However, Judge Judy was one of only two first runs shows in syndication to gain versus the same week last year, jumping 8% by that measure.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court slipped 4% to a 2.4. In fifth place, Twentieth’s Divorce Court held steady at a 2.0. Twentieth’s Judge Alex dropped 5% to a 1.9. Sony’s Judge Hatchett fell 7% to a 1.3. Twentieth’s Cristina’s Court dipped 8% to a 1.2, and Sony’s Maria Lopez slid 10% to a 0.9.

Warner Bros.’ TMZ, the only rookie cleared in access, led all newcomers at a 2.0, down 5% for the week.

Among the daytime rookies, Twentieth’s The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet, NBCU’s Steve Wilkos and Sony’s recently renewed Judge David Young all tied at a 0.9. Mike and Juliet and Wilkos were flat, while Young gained 13%.

Program Partners’ Merv Griffin’s Crosswords fell 11% to a 0.8, while Twentieth’s Temptation got a bit more tempting, gaining 20% to a 0.6. In last place, Radar’s Jury Duty remained mired at a 0.2.

Meanwhile, none of the magazines or game shows gained on the week.

CBS’ Entertainment Tonight remained atop the magazines, despite dipping 6% to a 5.0. ET Weekend reached a milestone, marking five years, or 260 consecutive weeks, as the top-rated first-run weekly hour. The show averaged a 2.5, up 14% from the prior week and up 4% from the same week last year.

CBS’ Inside Edition was down 3% to a 3.6, although it was the other first-run show in syndication to be up year-to-year. NBCU’s Access Hollywood was in third at a 2.5, down 7%. CBS’ The Insider was off 4% to a 2.4. Warner Bros.’ Extra fell 14% to a 1.8.

Among the games, CBS’ Wheel of Fortune and CBS’ Jeopardy! each were down 4%, to 7.9 and 6.5, respectively. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire was flat at a 3.0, while Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud fell 5% to a 1.8.

Finally, Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men continued to lead the off-net sitcoms at a 4.9, down 6%. Fellow newcomer, Twentieth’s Family Guy, dipped 2% to a 4.5, tying CBS’ Everybody Loves Raymond, which was flat. Sony’s Seinfeld,in fourth place, also dropped 2% to a 4.1. Sony’s King of Queens and Friends tied for fifth, each down 3% to a 3.1.