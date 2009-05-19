Syndication Ratings: Recently Renewed ‘Deal' Rises

NBCU's Deal Or No Deal, which was recently renewed for a second year, had the biggest increase of any show in first-run syndication in the week ending May 10. The show jumped up 7% from the week before to a 1.6. Deal's rise comes in the second full week of May sweeps. PUT levels were down and most shows dropped or stayed flat.

CTD's The Doctors continued to lead the rookie pack, though it was down 10% to 1.8. Warner Bros.' Bonnie Hunt and Sony's Judge Karen were both flat at 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Debmar-Mercury's Trivial Pursuit slid 17% down to a 0.5. Program Partners' Family Court trailed at an unchanged 0.4.

All of the magazine shows were down for the week, after a few weeks of high ratings as a group. CTD's ET led the field with a 4.1, drooping 5% from the week before. CTD's Inside Edition sank 9% to 2.9. Warner Bros.' TMZ and NBCU's Access Hollywood each fell 5% to 2.0. CTD's The Insider was down 6% to 1.7. Warner Bros.' Extra slipped 6% to 1.6.

In talk, CBS Television Distribution's Oprah, the leader, dropped 4% to 5.2. CTD's Dr. Phil slipped 9% to 2.9. Disney/ABC's Live With Regis and Kelly was unchanged at 2.6. Warner Bros.' Ellen dipped 4% to 2.2. NBCU's Maury was the only talker to increase, with a 6% lift to 1.8. CTD's Rachael Ray (1.7), NBCU's Jerry Springer (1.1), NBCU's Steve Wilkos (1.1), Warner Bros.' Tyra (1.0), Twentieth's The Morning Show With Mike and Juliet (0.8) and NBCU's Martha Stewart (0.7) were all even from the week before.

None of the court shows were up. CTD's Judge Judy earned a 4.0, down 5%. CTD's Judge Joe Brown slipped 9% to 2.0. Warner Bros.' People's Court was flat at 1.8. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis and Twentieth's Judge Alex each fell 7% to 1.4. Twentieth's Divorce Court was off 8% to 1.2. Twentieth's Christina's Court and Sony's Judge David Young were unchanged at 0.9 and 0.7 respectively.

Similar to the courts, game shows were all down or flat. CTD's Wheel of Fortune dropped 2% to 6.5. CTD's Jeopardy! lost 5% to 5.3. Disney/ABC's Who Wants To Be A Millionaire declined 4% to 2.3. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud was flat at 1.4.

Among the off-net sitcoms Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men was unchanged at 4.6. Twentieth's Family Guy was up 3% to 3.8. Sony's Seinfeld was unchanged at 3.3. CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond was flat at 3.0. Warner Bros.' George Lopez rose 8% to 2.8. Twentieth's King of the Hill was down 7% to 2.5. Sony's King of Queens was unchanged at 2.4. Warner Bros.' Friends fell 4% to 2.2.

Elsewhere, the off-cable Storm Stories held steady at 1.4. Off-TBS sitcom House of Payne was down 5% to 2.1.