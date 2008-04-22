Syndication Ratings: Only Two Talkers Up as Viewers Drift Off

Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres and Tyra Banks were the only two talk shows to be up for the week ending April 20, with TV audiences declining by more than 1.6 million viewers from the prior week and nearly 4 million viewers from three weeks ago as the weather warms and days lengthen.

Ellen jumped 5% from the prior week to a 2.2 and improved 5% from last year at this time, making it the only talk show to improve year-to-year. Tyra gained 10% to a 1.1, tying Twentieth Television rookie The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet and NBC Universal veteran Jerry Springer, both of which were flat.

CBS’ Oprah remained at the top of the talk-show list at a 4.7, down 19% from the prior week, after scoring big ratings in the prior week with an episode featuring the so-called pregnant man and his wife. In second place, CBS’ Dr. Phil was down 7% to a 4.1 after spending part of the week in repeats. Disney-ABC’s Live with Regis and Kelly was unchanged at a 2.7. NBC Universal’s Maury was flat at a 1.8. CBS’ Rachael Ray -- which was pre-empted in several markets for coverage of the ill-fated Olympic Games torch relay -- fell 11% to a season low 1.7. CBS’ Montel Williams fell 7% to a 1.3. In the last two places, NBCU’s Martha Stewart was flat at a 1.0, while NBCU’s rookie, Steve Wilkos, remained steady at a 0.9.

Most of the top-tier court shows also were down or flat except for Twentieth’s Divorce Court, which was up 6% to a 1.8, tying Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis for fourth place. Mathis, meanwhile, fell 5% to a new season low. CBS’ court leader, Judge Judy, fell 6% to a 4.5 with a week of repeats. CBS’ Judge Joe Brown, in second place, was flat at a 2.4, followed by Warner Bros.’ People’s Court, which was down 4% to a 2.3. In fifth place, Twentieth’s Judge Alex fell 6% to a 1.6. Sony’s Judge Hatchett dropped 8% to a 1.2, tying Twentieth’s Cristina’s Court, which climbed 9%.

Bringing up the rear, Sony’s rookie Judge David Young was up 13% to a 0.9. Sony’s Judge Maria Lopez and Radar Entertainment’s Jury Duty each were unchanged at a 0.8 and a 0.3, respectively.

All of the game shows were down or flat, with CBS’ leader, Wheel of Fortune, dropping 3% to a 7.5. CBS’ Jeopardy! was flat at a 6.2. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire equaled its season-low 2.7, down 7%. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud slipped 10% to a 1.8. Program Partners’ Merv Griffin’s Crosswords was flat at a 0.8, while Twentieth’s Temptation dropped 20% to a 0.4.

Among the magazines, CBS’EntertainmentTonight held steady at a 4.3. CBS’ Inside Edition inched up 3% to a 3.1, the only magazine to improve on the week. NBCU’s Access Hollywood was flat at a 2.2. Warner Bros.’ overall rookie leader, TMZ, dipped 5% to a 2.1. CBS’ The Insider was at a 2.0, down 5%. And Warner Bros.’ Extra posted a 1.6, down 11%.

Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men continued to lead the off-network sitcom pack at a 5.0, down 7%. Twentieth’s Family Guy climbed 2% to a 4.5. Sony’s veteran Seinfeld dropped 5% to a 3.8. CBS’ Everybody Loves Raymond, Warner Bros.’ George Lopez and Sony’s King of Queens all were unchanged at a 3.6, 3.3 and 2.8, respectively. Warner Bros.’ Friends fell 4% to a 2.7.