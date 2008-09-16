Syndication Ratings: New Syndies Hold Steady

After one full week on the air, CBS’ The Doctors scored a 1.4 rating/4 share overnight weighted metered-market average for all telecasts, according to Nielsen Media Research. That was 27% higher than any of the 14 talk or court shows launched since 2006 except for CBS’ last launch, Rachael Ray.

Still, The Doctors was off 18% from its average lead-in and 22% from its year-ago time-period averages, but the show held 100% of its September-2007 time-period average in every key female demographic. The Doctors won its time period in five of the top 28 markets -- Atlanta; Houston; Denver; Sacramento, Calif.; and Raleigh-Durham, N.C. -- and was second in 10 other metered markets.

NBC Universal’s Deal or No Deal, the second-highest-rated newcomer, averaged a 1.2/3, down 8% from both its lead-in and year-ago time periods. Deal’s best performance came in Tulsa, Okla., where it jumped 14% to a 5.8/10 at 6:30 p.m. on ABC affiliate KTUL, where Deal replaced Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. The show also improved its 4 p.m. time period by 86% on WNBC New York, the No. 1 market, where it replaced various programs.

Warner Bros.’ The Bonnie Hunt Show averaged a 1.0/3, down 23% from its lead-in and 9% from its year-ago time period average. In Washington, D.C., the nation’s ninth-largest market, Bonnie improved the time period by 120% on NBC-owned WRC at noon, where it replaced various programs. In Dallas, the nation’s fifth-largest market, the show boosted its 11 a.m. time slot by 43% on NBC-owned KXAS, also beating various programs that aired in the slot last year.

Sony’s Judge Karen averaged a 0.9/3, even with its lead-in but down 10% from last year.

And Program Partners’ Family Court with Judge Penny averaged a 0.8/3 in its first week, even with both its lead-in and year-ago time periods.