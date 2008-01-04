Syndication Ratings: Mike and Juliet Still Showing Growth

Twentieth Television’s The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet was syndication’s only first-run strip to hit a new season high in the slow holiday week of Dec. 23, jumping 10% from the prior week and 38% over the past seven weeks to a 1.1 national live-plus-same-day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The other rookies remained largely steady. NBC Universal’s The Steve Wilkos Show, Program Partners’ Merv Griffin’s Crosswords and Sony’s Judge David Young finished in a three-way tie for second place at a 0.9. Wilkos and Crosswords were unchanged, while Young was up 13% from the prior week.

Twentieth’s Temptation and Radar Entertainment’s Jury Duty lagged behind at a 0.5 and 0.3, respectively, both unchanged on the week.

In access, Warner Bros.’ magazine, TMZ, continued to be the top overall rookie, unchanged at a 2.0.

Among the established shows, CBS’ The Oprah Winfrey Show, in reruns, hit a new season low for the second week in a row, dropping 12% to a 4.6. Also in reruns, CBS’ Dr. Phil fell to a new season low, falling 9% to a 4.1.

Disney-ABC’s Live with Regis and Kelly, rarely in reruns, climbed 3% to a 3.2, tying its season-high. Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres, coming off a season -high in the prior week, dipped 4% to a 2.3. CBS’ Rachael Ray remained at its season-high 2.1 for the second straight week. Ray got a boost from an appearance by Robin McGraw, Dr. Phil’s wife, who appeared on the Dec. 17 episode with her holiday cookie recipes, sending ratings up 14% from the prior week to a 2.4.

NBC Universal’s Maury jumped 5% to a 2.0. CBS’ Montel Williams was flat at a 1.5. NBCU’s Jerry Springer fell 7% to a 1.3. NBCU’s Martha Stewart dropped 8% to a 1.1, tying Warner Bros.’ Tyra Banks, which was flat.

In the November sweeps, results of which just became available, only two talk shows were up in their time periods year to year. Ellen gained 4% in households and 12% among women 25-54, while Rachael Ray grew 9% in households and 14% among women 25-54.

Ratings for court shows were steady to slightly up. CBS’ Judge Judy and Judge Joe Brown, the Nos. 1 and 2 jurists, were each up 4% to a 5.2 and 2.8, respectively. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court was flat at a 2.4. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis rebounded from its season low the prior week, climbing 10% to a 2.2. Twentieth’s Divorce Court and Judge Alex each were flat at a 1.9. Sony’s Judge Hatchett and Twentieth’s Cristina’s Court also were both flat at a 1.3. In last place, Sony’s Judge Maria Lopez averaged a 1.0, up 25%.

In access, none of the game or magazine shows were up. Syndie leader CBS’ Wheel of Fortune slipped 5% to a 7.7. CBS’ Jeopardy! lost 3% to a 6.4. Disney-ABC’s Millionaire fell 9% to a 2.9. And Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud fell 5% to a 1.8.

The magazines were quiet. CBS’ Entertainment Tonight stayed on top with a 4.5, off 4%. CBS’ Inside Edition dropped 3% to a 3.3. NBCU’s Access Hollywood was flat at a 2.5. CBS’ The Insider dipped 4% to a 2.3. Warner Bros.’ Extra! took up the rear, flat at a 1.8.

Off-net sitcoms also were stable. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men held its lead, unchanged at a 4.9. Twentieth’s Family Guy held second at a 4.6, down 4%. CBS’ Everybody Loves Raymond was in third at a 4.4, down 2%. Sony’s Seinfeld, in fourth, was up 2% to a 4.2. Warner Bros.’ Friends was unchanged at a 3.0.

Sony’s King of Queens fell 6% to a 2.9. Warner Bros.’ rookie, George Lopez, was flat at a 2.8. Warner Bros.’ Sex and the City jumped 5% to a 2.3. CBS’ Frasier and Twentieth’s King of the Hill each hit a 2.1, with Frasier gaining 5% and King of the Hill unchanged.