Syndication Ratings: Many Shows See Declines

The week ending on April Fools Day was no laughing matter for many syndicated shows, as most saw weekly declines according to national household ratings.

Not helping was the fact that people using television numbers (PUT levels) fell an average of 1.3 million on the week as the end of March began to bring better weather to many parts of the country.

Two magazine shows bucked the trend, however. With March Madness preemptions on CBS stations largely gone, Entertainment Tonight rebounded 9% on the week to a 5.1 average, and The Insider also bounced back 13% to a 2.6.

Elsewhere in the genre, Inside Edition fell 6% to a 3.3, Access Hollywood dropped 11% to a 2.5 and Extra fell 5% to a 2.1.

The news was also good for Oprah, who rallied 6% from a season low a week earlier to average a 5.6. But her fellow talkers didn’t enjoy the same outcome, as Dr. Phil lost 4% to a 4.3, a week of reruns on Live with Regis and Kelly fell 24% to a 2.6, Maury was flat at a 2.2 and Ellen dropped 9% to a 2.1.

Wheel of Fortune

led the game shows as usual, but lost 7% on the week to a 7.9. Both Jeopardy (6.3) and Who Wants to be a Millionaire (3.2) gained 3% on the week, while Family Feud was even at a 1.8.

The crowded genre also struggled, with none of the top shows gaining on the week. Judge Judy was off 4% to a 4.5, Judge Joe Brown dropped 10% to a 2.7, People’s Court fell 4% to a 2.5, while Judge Mathis (2.4) and Divorce Court (1.9) were both even on the week.