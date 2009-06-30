Syndication Ratings: Many Shows Hit Low Points Of Season

Syndication ratings tumbled in the last week of spring, ending June 21, as a majority of syndicated shows saw ratings drag as balmy weather and U.S. Open golf preemptions sent viewing levels down. Many strips dropped to their low points of the season. Of course, those numbers don’t reflect the double digit increases most magazines saw June 25, the day of Michael Jackson and Farrah Fawcett’s passing.

With the shows' primary-run metered-market averages now available, CBS Television Distribution's Entertainment Tonight still saw the biggest gain for the day's coverage, jumping 42% from its year-ago time period to a 5.4 rating/10 share, according to Nielsen Media Research. Ratings averages that include only a show's primary-run numbers are higher, because the ratings aren't diluted by averaging in the numbers for all telecasts, including those that run in less-watched late-night and early-morning time slots.

CTD's Inside Edition was the only syndicated magazine to get no bump on the news that Michael Jackson had died, remaining flat at a 3.0/7.

In third place, NBC Universal's Access Hollywood improved 22% to a 2.8/6.

ET's sister show, CTD's The Insider, earned the genre's second-highest uptick, gaining 41% to a 2.4/6.

Warner Bros.' Extra jumped 15% to a 2.3/6.

And Warner Bros.' TMZ, which broke the story last Thursday on its Web site, TMZ.com, remained in last place, gaining only 6% from its year-ago time period averages to a 1.8/4.

The magazines national ratings slipped along with everything else. However,

extensive coverage of Billy Joel’s divorce from his third wife Katie

Lee sent ET weekend numbers up 20% to 1.8, tops among first run weekly hours. The weekday ET slipped 8% to 3.5 but still easily led the category. Inside Edition sank 11% to a new season-low 2.5. TMZ and Access Hollywood were each down 5% to 1.9 and 1.8, respectively. The Insider fell 6% to a new season-low 1.5. Extra lost 13% to a new season-low 1.4.

Most daytime shows had a very rough go of it as well. CTD’s Oprah led the talkers but skidded 5% down to 3.9. CTD’s Dr. Phil slipped 4% to 2.7. Disney/ABC’s Live With Regis and Kelly tumbled 8% to a new season-low 2.3. NBCU’s Maury sank 6% to 1.6. Warner Bros.’ Ellen Degeneres lost 6% to a new season-low 1.5. CTD’s Rachael Ray was down 7% to 1.4. NBCU’s Jerry Springer was flat at 1.1. NBCU’s Steve Wilkos was up 11% to 1.0. Warner Bros.’ Tyra Banks fell 18% to 0.9. Twentieth’s The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet dropped 13% to 0.7. NBCU’s Martha Stewart was unchanged at 0.6.

CTD’s The Doctors ran its winning streak among this year’s freshman strips to 22 straight weeks even with a 6% decline to 1.6. NBCU’s Deal or No Deal was down 13% to 1.4. Sony’s Judge Karen fell into a tie with Warner Bros.’ Bonnie Hunt after losing 11% to 0.8. Bonnie was flat. Debmar-Mercury’s Trivial Pursuit remained stuck at 0.6. Program Partners’ Family Court was up 25% to 0.5.

CTD’s Judge Judy easily topped the court shows, dipping 3% to 3.8 but still beating everything in syndication in the GAA ratings for the fourth week in a row with a 5.7. CTD’s Judge Joe Brown eased 5% to a 2.0. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court gained 6% to a 1.9. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis was down 7% to 1.4, landing in a tie with Twentieth’s Judge Alex, which was unchanged at 1.4. Twentieth’s Divorce Court and Twentieth’s Christina’s Court were flat at 1.3 and 0.9, respectively. Sony’s Judge David Young was up 14% to 0.8.

In game shows, CTD’s Wheel of Fortune dropped to a new season-low 5.6, down 3%. CTD’s Jeopardy also sank to a new season-low, falling 4% to 4.8. Disney/ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud were flat at 2.2 and 1.3 respectively.

In off-net sitcoms, Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men dropped 10% to a new season-low 3.8. Twentieth’s Family Guy lost 3% to 3.4. Warner Bros.’ George Lopez was up 11% to 3.0. Sony’s Seinfeld fell 7% to a new season-low 2.8. CTD’s Everybody Loves Raymond slid 11% to a new season-low 2.5, tying Twentieth’s King of the Hill, which was down 4% to 2.5. Sony’s King of Queens declined 9% to a new season-low 2.1. Warner Bros.’ Friends was down 5% to a new season-low 2.0.

For the weekend, the first-run action hour Legend of the Seeker plunged 25% to a new series-low 0.9. Off-cable Storm Stories dropped 17% to 1.0. Off-TBS strip House of Payne slipped 5% to a 2.0.