Syndication Ratings: Magazines Keep Steady in Another Drooping Week

Most

syndication ratings fell as PUT levels were down by an average of 167,000

viewers for the week ending May 17. But that didn't stop the magazine shows

from turning in another solid performance, with Entertainment Tonight leading

the pack.

CBS Television Distribution's ET

widened its lead on the field with a 4.2 rating for the week, rising 2% from

the week before after a report on Farrah Fawcett's battle with cancer gave the

show a 17% increase to a 4.8 on May 12.

CTD's Inside Edition was unchanged at 2.9. Warner Bros.' TMZ was up 5% to a 2.1. NBC Universal's Access Hollywood and The Insider were

steady at 2.0 and 1.7 respectively.

Warner Bros.' Extra jumped 6% to a 1.7.

In daytime,

three talk shows were up from the previous week. CTD's Oprah

inched up 2% to 5.3, while its Dr. Phil grew

3% to 3.0 after getting a 17% ratings boost on May 11 to a 3.4 for a show about

parents dealing with the disappearance of their 17-year old daughter on her

spring break. The third talker to

improve was Warner Bros.' Tyra Banks, which jumped 10% to 1.1. Tyra got a 20% boost to 1.2 with a reunion of

contestants from America's

Next Top Model on May 13. Disney/ABC's

Live With Regis and Kelly fell 4% to 2.5.

Warner Bros.' Ellen dipped 5% to 2.1.

NBCU's Maury fell 6% to 1.7.

CTD's Rachael Ray slipped 6% to 1.6.

Jerry Springer, Steve Wilkos and Martha Stewart (all NBCU) were all flat

at 1.1, 1.1 and 0.7 respectively.

Twentieth's The Morning Show With Mike and Juliet was down 13% to 0.7.

Elsewhere

in daytime, CTD's Judge Judy led the court shows, holding steady at 4.0. The No. 2 court show, CTD's Judge Joe

Brown, was unchanged at 2.0. Warner

Bros.' People's Court remained third with a flat 1.8. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis was up 7% to

1.5. Twentieth's Judge Alex, Twentieth's

Divorce Court

and Twentieth's Christina's Court all held firm at 1.4, 1.2 and 0.9

respectively. Sony's Judge David Young

tumbled 14% to a new season-low 0.6.

Among the

newcomers, CTD's The Doctors topped all freshmen for the 17th

straight week with a 1.7, off 6% from the week before. NBCU's Deal Or No Deal continued in second at

1.5, also down 6%. Debmar-Mercury's

Bonnie Hunt and Sony's Judge Karen were flat at 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Debmar-Mercury's Trivial Pursuit picked up

20% to a 0.6. Program Partners' Family

Court remained stuck at 0.4.

Among game

shows, CTD's Wheel of Fortune dropped 2% to 6.4. CTD's !Jeopardy! was up 2% to 5.4. Disney/ABC's Who Wants To Be a Millionaire

slipped to a new season-low of 2.2, down 4%.

Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud was down 7% to 1.3.

Warner

Bros.' Two and a Half Men was flat at 4.6, a top the off-net sitcoms. Twentieth's Family Guy fell 3% to 3.7. Sony's Seinfeld was unchanged at 3.3. CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond lost 3% to 2.9. Warner Bros.' George Lopez slipped 4% to

2.7. Twentieth's King of the Hill was

flat at 2.5. Sony's King of Queens

dropped 8% to a season-low 2.2.

Warner Bros.' Friends hit a new season-low for the second straight week,

falling 5% to 2.1.

The first

run action hour Legend of the Seeker matched its season-low 1.4, losing

7%. The off-cable Storm Stories was

unchanged at 1.4. The off-TBS strip

House of Payne fell 10% to 1.9.