Syndication Ratings: Magazines Keep Steady in Another Drooping Week
Most
syndication ratings fell as PUT levels were down by an average of 167,000
viewers for the week ending May 17. But that didn't stop the magazine shows
from turning in another solid performance, with Entertainment Tonight leading
the pack.
CBS Television Distribution's ET
widened its lead on the field with a 4.2 rating for the week, rising 2% from
the week before after a report on Farrah Fawcett's battle with cancer gave the
show a 17% increase to a 4.8 on May 12.
CTD's Inside Edition was unchanged at 2.9. Warner Bros.' TMZ was up 5% to a 2.1. NBC Universal's Access Hollywood and The Insider were
steady at 2.0 and 1.7 respectively.
Warner Bros.' Extra jumped 6% to a 1.7.
In daytime,
three talk shows were up from the previous week. CTD's Oprah
inched up 2% to 5.3, while its Dr. Phil grew
3% to 3.0 after getting a 17% ratings boost on May 11 to a 3.4 for a show about
parents dealing with the disappearance of their 17-year old daughter on her
spring break. The third talker to
improve was Warner Bros.' Tyra Banks, which jumped 10% to 1.1. Tyra got a 20% boost to 1.2 with a reunion of
contestants from America's
Next Top Model on May 13. Disney/ABC's
Live With Regis and Kelly fell 4% to 2.5.
Warner Bros.' Ellen dipped 5% to 2.1.
NBCU's Maury fell 6% to 1.7.
CTD's Rachael Ray slipped 6% to 1.6.
Jerry Springer, Steve Wilkos and Martha Stewart (all NBCU) were all flat
at 1.1, 1.1 and 0.7 respectively.
Twentieth's The Morning Show With Mike and Juliet was down 13% to 0.7.
Elsewhere
in daytime, CTD's Judge Judy led the court shows, holding steady at 4.0. The No. 2 court show, CTD's Judge Joe
Brown, was unchanged at 2.0. Warner
Bros.' People's Court remained third with a flat 1.8. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis was up 7% to
1.5. Twentieth's Judge Alex, Twentieth's
Divorce Court
and Twentieth's Christina's Court all held firm at 1.4, 1.2 and 0.9
respectively. Sony's Judge David Young
tumbled 14% to a new season-low 0.6.
Among the
newcomers, CTD's The Doctors topped all freshmen for the 17th
straight week with a 1.7, off 6% from the week before. NBCU's Deal Or No Deal continued in second at
1.5, also down 6%. Debmar-Mercury's
Bonnie Hunt and Sony's Judge Karen were flat at 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Debmar-Mercury's Trivial Pursuit picked up
20% to a 0.6. Program Partners' Family
Court remained stuck at 0.4.
Among game
shows, CTD's Wheel of Fortune dropped 2% to 6.4. CTD's !Jeopardy! was up 2% to 5.4. Disney/ABC's Who Wants To Be a Millionaire
slipped to a new season-low of 2.2, down 4%.
Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud was down 7% to 1.3.
Warner
Bros.' Two and a Half Men was flat at 4.6, a top the off-net sitcoms. Twentieth's Family Guy fell 3% to 3.7. Sony's Seinfeld was unchanged at 3.3. CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond lost 3% to 2.9. Warner Bros.' George Lopez slipped 4% to
2.7. Twentieth's King of the Hill was
flat at 2.5. Sony's King of Queens
dropped 8% to a season-low 2.2.
Warner Bros.' Friends hit a new season-low for the second straight week,
falling 5% to 2.1.
The first
run action hour Legend of the Seeker matched its season-low 1.4, losing
7%. The off-cable Storm Stories was
unchanged at 1.4. The off-TBS strip
House of Payne fell 10% to 1.9.
