Syndication Ratings: Magazines Are Up Again in Slow Week

It was another strong week for magazine shows in the first full week of sweeps ending May 3. CTD's ET Weekend in particular had a spectacular week. It was the only show in syndication to hit a new season-high, rising 29% to a 2.7. ET Weekend devoted much of its show to the life and death of Bea Arthur.

The weekly edition of CTD's Entertainment Tonight was up as well, driven by its coverage of Arthur's passing. ET's ratings rose 20% to a 4.9 on Apr. 27 and averaged a 4.3, up 5% for the week. CTD's Inside Edition climbed 7% to a 3.2. NBCU's Access Hollywood jumped 5% to a 2.1, tying Warner Bros.' TMZ which was unchanged at 2.1 for third place. CTD's The Insider, syndication's biggest winner last week, dipped 5% to 1.8. Warner Bros.' Extra was up 6% to 1.7.

In daytime, only three out of 14 talk shows that improved from the week before. Leader CBS Television Distribution's Oprah rose 15% to 5.4. Warner Bros.' Ellen Degeneres got a 24% ratings boost to a 2.6 for her 1,000th episode on May 1. She gained 10% for the week to a 2.3. The third talker moving up was NBCU's Steve Wilkos, which also gained 10% to 1.1. In addition, Ellen and Wilkos were up 10% over last year and Oprah was up 6% year-to-year.

Among the court shows, CTD's Judge Judy continued to lead by a wide margin, holding steady at a 4.2. CTD's Judge Joe Brown was up 5% to 2.2. Warner Bros.' People's Court was flat at 1.8. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis and Twentieth's Judge Alex were both up 7% to 1.5. Twentieth's Divorce Court was unchanged at 1.3. Twentieth's Christina's Court fell to a new season-low 0.9, losing 10%. Sony's Judge David Young was unchanged at 0.7.

In the closely-watched rookie race, CTD's The Doctors was syndication's highest-rated new show again holding steady at 2.0. In second place, NBCU's Deal Or No Deal, which was recently renewed for a second season, was down 6% to 1.5. Warner Bros.' Bonnie Hunt was next at an unchanged 0.9, followed by Sony's Judge Karen which was up 14% to 0.8. Debmar-Mercury's Trivial Pursuit remained stuck at 0.6. Program Partners' Family Court dropped 20% to a 0.4.

CTD's Wheel of Fortune led the game show pack, creeping up 2% to 6.6. CTD's Jeopardy! and Disney/ABC's Who Wants To Be A Millionaire were flat at 5.6 and 2.4, respectively. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud slipped 7% to 1.4.

Among the off-net sitcoms, Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men was down 2% to 4.6. Twentieth's Family Guy fell 5% to 3.7. Sony's Seinfeld and CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond were unchanged at 3.3 and 3.0, respectively. Twentieth's King of the Hill rose 4% to 2.7. Warner Bros.' George Lopez dropped 7% to 2.6. Sony's King of Queens and Warner Bros.' Friends were flat at 2.4 and 2.3, respectively.

The first-run action hour Legend of the Seeker was unchanged at 1.4. Off-cable Storm Stories was up 17% to 1.4. Off-TBS sitcom House of Payne gained 5% to 2.2.