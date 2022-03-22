Syndication Ratings: ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ Retakes Talk Lead

'Live with Kelly and Ryan' beat 'Dr. Phil' to return to the talk lead in the week ended March 13.

Live with Kelly and Ryan was again the top talker in the session ended March 13 with a 6% advance to a 1.7 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. That topped CBS Media Ventures’ Dr. Phil, the leader in the prior week, which fell back 6% to a second-place 1.6.

Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan has now been first or tied for first in talk in 60 of the last 79 weeks. Live was one of only two of the 15 talkers to improve during a week in which shows on CBS affiliates were bounced by coverage of UEFA Champions League soccer on March 8 and 9. In the latter half of the month, shows will again be preempted by CBS’ coverage of the NCAA’s March Madness basketball tournament.

Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Live with Kelly and Ryan tied Dr. Phil for the lead at a 0.6.

The only other talker besides Live to improve was Disney’s Tamron Hall, which strengthened 17% to a three-week high 0.7 in households.

Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres completed the top trio by holding its ground at a 0.9. Ellen was also the only show in the top three to preserve 100% of its year-ago rating. On May 26, the show will air its series finale after a 19-year run. Leading up to the finale, all-star guests will appear including former First Lady Michelle Obama, David Letterman, Gwen Stefani and Serena Williams.

NBCU’s Kelly Clarkson gave back 11% to a 0.8. CBS’ Rachael Ray retreated 13% to a 0.7, tying Tamron Hall, Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, which stood pat with guest hosts Kym Whitley and Finesse Mitchell, and NBCU’s conflict talker Maury, which held steady. Compared to the same week last year, Maury moved down 30%, marking the largest year-to-year erosion of any talker. Maury is ending original production this season after a 30-year run in syndication, but will continue on stations in repeats, like its sibling series Jerry Springer.

Also: Pieces Falling Into Place for 2022-23 TV Season

NBCU’s Steve Wilkos and CBS’ Drew Barrymore maintained a 0.6 and a 0.5, respectively.

Debmar-Mercury’s canceled newcomer Nick Cannon continued at a 0.4 for a fourth straight week, tying fellow canceled rookie Sony Pictures Television’s The Good Dish , which stayed at a 0.4 for a third week.

NBCU’s out-of-production Jerry Springer, which now plays in repeats on stations, stayed at a 0.3 for the fourth time in five weeks, tying Warner Bros.’ The Real, which remained at a 0.3 for the ninth consecutive week. CBS’ The Doctors, hosted by Dr. Andrew Ordon, delivered a 0.2 for the 53rd straight week.

Only two court shows improved on the week: CBS’ Hot Bench, which matched its season high with a 7% spike to a 1.6 and tied Dr. Phil in households, and Warner Bros.’ People’s Court, which recovered 14% to a 0.8 after equaling its season low in the prior week.

CBS’ Judge Judy remained the supreme court according to Nielsen, despite being in repeats and dipping 2% to a 4.5.

Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis and Fox’s Divorce Court settled for a 0.6 and a 0.5, respectively. NBCU’s Judge Jerry, which will hang up its robe after three seasons, remained at a 0.4 for a fifth straight week. That was down 43% from last year at this time, the largest year-to-year decline of any daytime show. Wrigley Media’s rookie Relative Justice tumbled 25% to a 0.3.

CBS’ Jeopardy! inched up 2% to a 5.8 lead the games and all of syndication for a third straight week. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud, which led all of syndication among the key women 25-54 demographic at a 1.9, and CBS’ Wheel of Fortune were both flat at a 5.5 and a 5.3, respectively.

Fox’s You Bet Your Life with host Jay Leno rebounded 14% to a 0.8. Fox’s 25 Words or Less, hosted and executive produced by Meredith Vieira, stayed at a 0.7 for the fourth straight week. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask remained at a 0.3.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute managed a 0.6 for a sixth consecutive week.

Magazines were all on par with the prior week except for lone gainer CBS’ Entertainment Tonight, which forged ahead 5% to a five-week high 2.2. CBS’ Inside Edition, NBCU’s Access Hollywood, Fox’s TMZ, Warner Bros.’ Extra, CBS’ DailyMailTV and Fox’s Dish Nation all stood firm at a 2.3, 0.8, 0.7, 0.6, 0.5 and 0.2, respectively.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory widened its off-net sitcom lead by 5% to a 2.1. Disney’s Last Man Standing stumbled 7% to a 1.3. Warner Bros.’ rookie Young Sheldon stayed at a 0.9. Sony’s The Goldbergs gained 14% to a 0.8, tying Disney’s Modern Family and Family Guy and Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men, all of which were in line with the prior week. Sony’s Seinfeld shrank 14% to a 0.6. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly mushroomed 25% to a 0.5, tying Warner Bros.’ Mom and Disney’s Black-ish, both of which broke even.