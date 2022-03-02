Syndication Ratings: ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ Lifts in Olympics' Second Week

'Live with Kelly and Ryan' led all talkers during second full week of Winter Olympics on platforms of NBC.

Live with Kelly and Ryan rallied in the second full week of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, taking sole possession of first place in talk for the first time in eight weeks in the session ended February 20. Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan had tied CBS Media Ventures’ Dr. Phil for talk’s top slot in the prior two weeks.

The vast majority of syndicated shows were flat to down, due to preemptions on NBC affiliates, schedule changes and stronger-than-usual competition on various platforms due to the Winter Olympics. On February 15 and 16, there were also heavy preemptions on CBS affiliates for coverage of UEFA Champions League soccer.

Live, which was among the very few shows in positive territory, strengthened 6% to a 1.7 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Live led with a 0.6.

Most first run shows, including Live, opted to retitle themselves as Olympics specials in order to have Nielsen break these two weeks of ratings out of their regular-season ratings averages.

Dr. Phil took the silver in households, slipping 6% to a 1.5. NBCUniversal’s Kelly Clarkson and Maury both held steady at a 0.8. Disney’s Tamron Hall spiked 17% to a 0.7, tying Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres, Rachael Ray and Wendy Williams, all of which held steady, as well as NBCU’s Steve Wilkos, which improved 17% to hit a new season high. CBS’ Drew Barrymore stayed at a 0.5.

Debmar-Mercury’s Nick Cannon fell back 20% to a 0.4, tying NBCU’s out-of-production Jerry Springer, which improved 33%. Sony Pictures Television’s rookie The Good Dish declined 25% to a 0.3 against Olympics competition, tying Warner Bros.’ The Real, which stayed put for a sixth straight week. CBS’ The Doctors delivered a 0.2 for the 50th straight week.

CBS’ Judge Judy, in reruns, continued to lead the courts, even though the show’s household ratings dropped 6% to a 4.5.

CBS’ Hot Bench remained at a 1.4. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court decreased 11% to a 0.8. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis, Fox’s Divorce Court, NBCU’s Judge Jerry and Wrigley Media’s rookie Relative Justice all were on par with the prior week at a 0.6, 0.5, 0.4 and 0.4, respectively.

The top three game shows were each hit with 2% losses. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud remained the overall syndication leader, dipping to a 5.6, followed by CBS’ Jeopardy!, which dropped to a 5.4 and CBS’ Wheel of Fortune, which slid to a 4.9.

Fox’s You Bet Your Life with host Jay Leno rolled a 0.8 for the seventh consecutive week, while Fox’s 25 Words or Less fell back 13% to a 0.7. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask held at a 0.4 for a 17th straight week

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute managed a third straight 0.6.

CBS’ Entertainment Tonight stepped up 5% to a 2.0 to tie steady stablemate Inside Edition for the magazine lead. Fox’s TMZ recovered 14% to a 0.8. Warner Bros.’ Extra held its own at a 0.6. CBS’ DailyMailTV, Warner Bros.’ Access Hollywood and Fox’s Dish Nation all stayed put at a 0. 5, 0.4 and 0.3, respectively.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory remained at a 2.1. Disney’s Last Man Standing vaulted 7% to a 1.5. Warner Bros.’ rookie Young Sheldon, Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men and Disney’s Modern Family all stayed at a 0.9, 0.8 and 0.8, respectively, tying Sony’s The Goldbergs, which gained 14%. Disney’s Family Guy gave back 13% to a 0.7, tying Sony’s Seinfeld, which added 17%. Disney’s Black-ish stumbled 17% to a 0.5, tying Warner Bros.’ Mom, which was flat for a second week and Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly, which was flat for a ninth straight week. ■