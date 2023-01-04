Syndication Ratings: ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ Hits Holiday High

'Live with Kelly and Ryan' was the highest-rated talk show during Christmas week.

Live with Kelly and Ryan got a big ratings gift in the Christmas week ending December 25, unwrapping its best ratings of the season thus far and opening up its biggest lead in the talk-show race since the week ended December 21, 2020.

Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan was the only talker to improve during the typically slow holiday week, adding 6% to a new season-high 1.8 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Live with Kelly and Ryan also marked its 31st straight first-place talk finish, including eight ties with CBS Media Ventures’ Dr. Phil, the most recent of which was more than three months ago.

Putting a chill into ratings for almost everything else were preemptions for the final hearing on the January 6 Capitol riots and football on December 19, as well as the December 21 daytime press conference with President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky followed later in the day by Zelensky’s speech to Congress. However, this was the first week without any preemptions for World Cup soccer since the week ended November 20.

Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Live with Kelly and Ryan led with a 0.7, followed by Dr. Phil and Debmar-Mercury’s Sherri, hosted by Sherri Shepherd, each at a 0.4.

Back in households, Dr. Phil fell 13% to a second-place 1.3 in talk.

NBCUniversal’s Kelly Clarkson was the third-highest talker, holding steady at its season-high 1.0. Clarkson was one of only three talkers ahead of last year at this time with an 11% improvement compared to the same week last year.

CBS’ Drew Barrymore eased 11% from its season high hit in the prior week, to a 0.8 but grew 60% from last year at this time as the show continued to air in double- (or more) run half-hours across the country.

Disney’s Tamron Hall held firm at a 0.7 and improved 17% from last year at this time, tying CBS’ Rachael Ray, which receded 13% from the prior week.

NBCU’s out-of-production Maury, conflict talker Steve Wilkos and the Jerry Springer court-and-talk combo all remained at a 0.5, 0.5 and 0.3, respectively.

All members of the talk show freshman class -- Warner Bros.’ Jennifer Hudson, Sherri and NBCU’s Karamo, starring Karamo Brown — were coded out and retitled during the final week of the World Cup ended December 18, so no ratings were available for those shows that week.

In the week ended December 25, which featured lots of repeats, Jennifer Hudson marked the holiday with a 0.6, up 50% from the same week last year from the program it largely replaced, Debmar-Mercury’s Nick Cannon. Jennifer Hudson was joined at the head of the freshman class by Sherri, 0.6, down 14% from what Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, with guest hosts, did last year at this time. That marks the first time in 11 weeks of regularly titled competition that Sherri did not turn in a 0.7.

NBCU’s Karamo clocked a 0.4 to remain at its season high.

In access, CBS’ Jeopardy continued to lead the game shows and all of syndication, although it skidded 5% to a 5.5. CBS’ Wheel of Fortune faded 4% to a 5.2 for second place in the genre. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud ascended 6% to a third-place 5.1, which was a new season high for the Steve Harvey-led game.

Fox’s 25 Words or Less and You Bet Your Life with host Jay Leno logged a 0.8 and a 0.7, respectively, after each being retitled in the prior week.

CBS’ rookie Pictionary, starring Jerry O’Connell, strengthened 20% to a new season-high 0.6, putting Pictionary on par with both new talkers – Jennifer Hudson and Sherri.

Allen Media Group’s Funny You Should Ask stayed at a 0.3 for a third straight week.

Magazines were narrowly led by CBS’ Inside Edition, which was down 4% to a 2.3. CBS’ Entertainment Tonight held steady at a 2.2 and rose 22% from last year at this time, the most of any magazine. NBCU’s Access Hollywood hovered at a 0.8 for a third consecutive week. Fox’s TMZ uncovered a 0.7 after a string of World Cup weeks. Warner Bros.’ Extra elicited a third straight 0.6. Fox’s Dish Nation reappeared at a 0.2 after being renamed during the month of World Cup play.

Repeats of CBS’ Judge Judy ebbed 2% to lead the courts at a 4.2. CBS’ Hot Bench retained a 1.2. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court climbed 14% to a 0.8. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis maintained a 0.6. Fox’s Divorce Court held at a 0.5 after being out of its regular session for the World Cup. Wrigley Media’s Relative Justice jumped 33% to a 0.4. Allen Media Group’s court show newcomer We the People with Judge Lauren Lake landed at a 0.3 for a fifth straight week.

Trifecta’s rookie true crime strip iCrime with Elizabeth Vargas captured a 0.5 after being coded out for the Cup.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory continued to lead the off-network sitcoms at a steady 2.0. Disney’s Last Man Standing stepped up 9% to a new season-high 1.2. Warner Bros.’ Young Sheldon and Disney’s Modern Family followed with both shows improving 14% to a 0.8. Sony Pictures Television’s The Goldbergs gained 17% to a 0.7, tying Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men, which was flat for a fourth straight week. Disney’s Family Guy gained 20% to a 0.6, tying Sony’s Seinfeld, which held steady for a third consecutive week, and CBS’ newcomer The Neighborhood, which stayed put for a second week. Finally, both Warner Bros.’ Mom and Disney’s American Housewife heated up 33% to a 0.4, tying Disney’s Black-ish, which held for a fourth week.