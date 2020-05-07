Syndication Ratings: 'Live' Prevails Over Pandemic With Near-Daily Original Content

With its constant stream of original remote episodes, Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan remained syndication’s top daytime talker for a fifth straight week in the week ended April 26.

Overall, the week was tough for many syndicated shows, which continued to be hammered by large-market preemptions for coronavirus news reports.

Live managed to hold its ground at a 2.2 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Live led with a 1.0.

CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil, the season-to-date talk leader, was hurt by heavy preemptions in large markets and fell back 10% to a second place 1.8 in households.

Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres eroded 11% to a 1.7. NBCU’s Maury moved up 8% to a new season high 1.3.

CTD’s Rachael Ray retreated 8% to a 1.1, tying NBCU’s Steve Wilkos, which was flat.

Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams and Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz both dropped 9% to a 1.0. Warner Bros.’ The Real receded 17% to a 0.5, tying CTD’s The Doctors, which was stable for a third straight week. NBCU’s Jerry Springer stayed at a 0.3 for the fourth consecutive week.

Among the rookie talkers, NBCU’s Kelly Clarkson, in repeats on four of the five days, was frequently preempted in large markets by news coverage and fell to a new season-low 1.1.

CTD’s Inside Edition led the genre but skidded 7% to a 2.8. CTD’s Entertainment Tonight yielded 7% to a 2.6. NBCU’s Access Hollywood eased 8% to a 1.1, tying Warner Bros.’ unchanged TMZ. Warner Bros.’ Extra ebbed 9% to a 1.0. CTD’s DailyMailTV hung tough at a 0.8. Trifecta’s Celebrity Page printed a 0.2 for the 43rd straight week.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud faded 1% to a 7.1 but claimed both the genre and overall syndication lead. CTD’s Jeopardy!, which had tied Feud for number one in the prior round, slid 13% to a 6.3. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune recovered 7% to a 6.2.

Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask stayed at a 0.6 for a seventh straight week.

Fox’s rookie game 25 Words or Less, renewed for season two and starring Meredith Vieira, was unchanged at a 1.2. SPT’s off-GSN America Says, which is not returning after this season, sagged 10% to a 0.9.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute was on par with the prior week’s 0.8.

On the crime beat, NBCU’s off-net strip Dateline and SPT’s off-A&E Live PD Police Patrol reported a flat 1.1 and 1.0, respectively, while NBCU’s scripted Chicago PD leveled off at a 0.9.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory slipped 3% to lead the off-net sitcoms at a 3.3. Disney’s Last Man Standing stumbled 5% to a 2.1. Disney’s Modern Family, Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men and Disney’s Family Guy all remained at a 1.4, 1.3 and 1.2, respectively. SPT’s The Goldbergs eased 8% to a 1.1, tying SPT’s Seinfeld, which stayed at a 1.1 Disney’s Black-ish broke even at a 1.0. Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls, Mom and Mike & Molly all lost 10% to a 0.9.