Syndication Ratings: 'Live,' 'Phil' Lead the Way

'Live with Kelly and Ryan' tie for talk lead with 'Dr. Phil' in week ended May 16.

Talkers spoke up in the week ended May 16 with five of the top seven pushing higher and the other two holding their ground.

Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan improved 6% to a 1.8 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, to tie CBS Media Ventures’ steady Dr. Phil for the talk lead. Live, the season-to-date talk leader, has finished first or tied for first 30 times in the past 36 weeks. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Live led talk with a 0.8.

Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams matched its season high, elevating 11% to a 1.0, its best number since the week of March 22, tying Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres, which also rose 11%. However, Ellen was down 33% from the same week last year, the biggest year-to-year decline of any top-eight talker. Ellen’s best performance of the week came on May 13 with a 1.2 single-day rating for DeGeneres’ discussion with Oprah Winfrey about her decision to end the show after next season.

NBCU’s Maury maintained a 0.9 for the seventh straight week, right behind Disney’s renewed Tamron Hall, which forged ahead 14%, and NBCU’s renewed and steady Kelly Clarkson.

CMV’s Rachael Ray remained at a 0.7 for the seventh straight week. NBCU’s Steve Wilkos foundered 14% to a new series-low 0.6, tying Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, which was stable for a fifth consecutive week.

Warner Bros.’ The Real, CMV’s The Doctors and NBCU’s out-of-production syndicated run of Jerry Springer all were in line with the prior session with The Real registering a 0.4 for the 22nd week in a row, CMV’s The Doctors sustaining a series-low 0.2 for the 12th straight week, and Springer staying at a series-low 0.2 for the 36th consecutive week.

CMV’s reupped rookie Drew Barrymore remained at a 0.5 for a seventh week.

In access, Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud sprinted ahead 6% to a 5.6, its highest rating since the week ended March 1, leading the games for the fourth straight week and topping all of syndication. CMV’s Jeopardy! with journalist Bill Whitaker giving the answers for a second go-round was unchanged at a 5.2. CMV’s Wheel of Fortune was flat at a 5.0.

Fox’s 25 Words or Less replied with a 13% advance to a 0.9. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask answered with a 25% improvement to a 0.5.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute stayed at its series-low 0.6 for the eighth straight week.

CMV’s Entertainment Tonight held steady to lead the magazines at a 2.2, tying CMV’s Inside Edition, which fell back 4%. NBCU’s Access Hollywood spiked 11% to an eight-week 1.0. Warner Bros.’ TMZ was a consistent 0.8 for the 12th straight week. Warner Bros.’ Extra surged ahead 17% to a 0.7, its best household rating since the week of April 12, breaking a tie with CMV’s DailyMailTV, which held steady at a 0.6. Fox’s Dish Nation stayed at a 0.3 for the 37th consecutive week.

CMV’s Judge Judy remained the top court despite dipping 4% from a ten-week high to a 5.3 and second place in overall syndication. CMV’s Hot Bench stayed at a 1.6 for a third straight week. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court cratered 11% to a 0.8, equalling its series low. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis stayed put at a 0.7 for a second straight week. NBCU’s Judge Jerry faded 14% to a 0.6, matching its series low. Fox’s Divorce Court dove 17% to a 0.5, equalling its series low. Repeats of Trifecta’s Protection Court settled at a 0.2 for the tenth time in 11 weeks.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory led the off-network sitcoms even though it fell back 4% to a 2.4. Disney’s Last Man Standing and Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men managed a 1.7 and a 1.0, respectively. Disney’s Modern Family fell 10% to a 0.9, tying Disney’s Family Guy, which garnered a 0.9 for the fourth time in five weeks, and SPT’s The Goldbergs, which was flat for the ninth straight week. SPT’s Seinfeld scored a 0.8 for a third straight session, while Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls gave away 13% to a 0.7, tying Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly, which was steady for the 11th consecutive week. Tied for tenth place were three shows: Warner Bros.’ Mom, which dropped 14% to a 0.6; Disney’s Black-ish, which was flat, and Debmar-Mercury’s Schitt’s Creek, which climbed 20%.