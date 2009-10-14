Syndication Ratings: Leadership Continues at ‘The Office'
Week two of NBCU's The
Office, the top-rated rookie thus far, saw its national Nielsen ratings
hold steady at a 2.8 average, while its ratings jumped 18% to a new daily-high
3.3 on Oct. 2. Second among
the new off-nets was Twentieth's My Name
is Earl, which remained at a 1.7.
CBS Television Distribution's (CTD) Everybody
Hates Chris was unchanged at 1.4. America's Funniest Home Videos was flat
at 0.6.
Meanwhile Sony's Dr.
Oz continued to destroy the other new first run entries, tacking on 4% to a
2.5 in its third week. That put Oz well ahead of Twentieth's Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader, which
rose 7% to a 1.6 in week two. Litton's Street Court dropped further back,
sliding 17% to 0.5 in its second outing.
Magazine shows held on to their recent gains following the
Emmy awards two weeks before. Leader,
CTD's ET held firm at 4.3 and grew 2%
year-to-year. CTD's Inside Edition was the only loser from the week before, slipping 3%
to 3.0, although it was still up 11% from last year. NBCU's Access
Hollywood, Warner Bros.' TMZ and
CTD's the Insider all remained solid
at 2.1, 1.9, and 1.8, respectively.
Access gained 5% from last year while Extra climbed 6% both week-to-week
and year-to-year to a 1.7.
Elsewhere in access, CTD's Wheel of Fortune topped the game shows with a 2% increase to
6.6. CTD's Jeopardy! jumped 4% to 5.4.
Disney/ABC's Who Wants to be a
Millionaire was flat at 2.3.
Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud
and NBCU's Deal Or No Deal were both
down 8% to 1.1.
In daytime, talk shows were mixed. CTD's Oprah
fell 4% from the week before to 5.0, after seeing a 15% slide in the previous
week. She has now lost 18% since her
premiere week. CTD's Dr. Phil was off 7% at 2.6. Disney/ABC's Live With Regis and Kelly inched up 4% to 2.4. Warner Bros.' Ellen Degeneres eased 5% to 2.0.
CTD's The Doctors was even
week-to-week at 1.8, although it continued to see the sharpest year-to-year
improvement of any strip in syndication, growing 38% from the same week last
year. NBCU's Maury and CTD's Rachael Ray
were unchanged at 1.7 and 1.6, respectively.
NBCU's Jerry Springer jumped
9% to a 1.2. NBCU's Steve Wilkos sagged 9% to 1.0, dropping into a tie with
Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams,
which remained at a 1.0 for the fourth straight week. Warner Bros.' Bonnie Hunt and NBCU's Martha
Stewart were flat at 0.8 and 0.6 respectively.
CTD's Judge Judy continued to lead the court shows despite
dipping 2% to 4.1. CTD's Judge Joe Brown
slipped 5% to a second-place 1.9. Warner
Bros.' People's Court was unchanged at 1.8.
Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis faded 6% to 1.5. Twentieth's Divorce Court sank 8% to 1.2. Twentieth's Judge Alex also tumbled 8% to
1.2. Warner Bros.' Judge Jeanine Pirro
trailed with a flat 0.9.
Off-net sitcoms were mixed.
Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men advanced 2% to a 4.7. Twentieth's Family Guy gained 6% to 3.4. Sony's Seinfeld slid 4% to 2.5. Warner Bros.' George Lopez and Twentieth's
King of the Hill were flat at 2.3 and 2.2, respectively. CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond was down 5% to
2.1. Sony's King of Queens dropped 9% to
2.0, tying Warner Bros.' Friends, which fell 5% to 2.0. Debmar-Mercury's House of Payne was unchanged
at 1.7.
Among newcomers to off-net weekly syndication, Twentieth's
Bones debuted at 2.1. Disney/ABC's Grey's Anatomy was
up 6% to 1.8 in its third week.
Twentieth's The Unit premiered at a 1.4.
