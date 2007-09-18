Syndication Ratings: Law & Order: Criminal Intent Makes Decent Debut

NBC Universal’s Law & Order: Criminal Intent made its debut Monday as the first off-network drama to be stripped on TV stations in years.

The show, cleared mainly in late-fringe in 49 metered markets, averaged a 1.2/3. That’s down 20% from its lead-in, which is mostly late news, but up 9% from last year’s time-period average.

After six days of ratings, NBC Universal’s The Steve Wilkos Showremains the only rookie strip to improve on its lead-in. Wilkos, cleared mostly in daytime slots, earned a 1.1 rating/4 share primary-run weighted-metered-market average, up 10% from its lead-in and even with last year’s time-period average. Wilkos is performing particularly well among women 18-34, where the show is up 33% from its average lead-in to a 0.8/7 and even with last year’s time-period average in the demo.

Warner Bros.’ TMZ, cleared mostly in access and late-night slots, earned a 1.7/3 primary-run weighted-metered-market average. TMZ remains the highest-rated rookie strip, but it’s down 19% from its lead in and 23% from last year’s time-period average. Still, among young adults, TMZ is averaging a 0.8/4, up 14% from its lead-in and even with last year.

At a 0.8/3 average for all telecasts, Sony’s Judge David Young is down 11% from its lead-in and last year.

Program Partners’ Merv Griffin’s Crosswords, which airs in afternoon slots on the NBC-owned stations in the top three markets, is down 20% from its average lead-in and 38% from last year’s time-period average at a at a 0.8/2 for all runs.

Finally, Twentieth’s Temptation, at a 0.5/2 for all runs, dropped 17% from its average lead-in and 50% from its year-ago time period average.

Among the rookie off-net sitcoms, Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men averaged a 2.0/4, even with its lead-in but down 13% from last year.

Twentieth’s Family Guy averaged a 1.8/4, off 5% from its lead-in and 14% from last year.

Warner Bros.’ George Lopez is averaging a 0.9/3, even with its lead-in but down 18% from its last year.

And MGM’s off-Comedy Central Reno 911 is averaging a 0.6/2, down 14% from both its lead-in and last year.