Syndication Ratings: Law & Order: Criminal Intent Drops on Day Two

On the second day of this year’s final round of syndicated premieres, NBC Universal’s Law & Order: Criminal Intent averaged a 1 rating/3 share for all runs in 48 metered markets. That’s down 23% from its lead-in and down 9% from its year-ago time period average.

And Radar Entertainment’s Jury Duty dropped 33% from Monday’s 0.6 rating/2 share all-run weighted-metered-market average in 23 markets to a 0.4/1 share Tuesday. The show’s two-day average of 0.5/2 was down 17% from both lead-in and year-ago time-period averages.