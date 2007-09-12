Syndication Ratings: Labor Day Holiday Dooms Week

Syndicated ratings plunged in the week ending Sept. 2, which included the Labor Day holiday, as more than 2.6 million viewers were away from their TVs during the long weekend.

Only three talk shows were up week-to-week, and all of them are distributed by CBS: Top talker The Oprah Winfrey Show jumped 2% to a 4.5, second-place Dr. Phil gained 3% to a 3.6 and sixth-place Montel Williams gained 7% to a 1.5.

Rounding out the top five, Disney ABC’s Live with Regis and Kelly, in repeats, slipped 4% to a 2.5. NBC Universal’s Maurydeclined 5% to a 2.0.

Meanwhile, court shows, which have been soft lately, improved a bit. CBS’ Judge Judy jumped 2% to a 4.6. CBS’ Judge Joe Brown was flat at a 2.7. Warner Bros.’ People’s Courtgained 9% to a 2.5, and Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis tacked on 5% to a 2.3.

On the magazine rack, CBS’ Entertainment Tonight declined 5% to a 4.1, after the show lost primary runs in seven markets, including New York, due to coverage of preseason football. The other magazines also fell: CBS’ Inside Edition dropped 6% to a 3.0. CBS’ The Insider slipped 5% to a 2.1, tying NBC Universal’s Access Hollywood, which declined 9%. Warner Bros.’ Extra! was down 6% to a 1.7.

The games also declined. CBS’ Wheel of Fortune spun a 6.5, down 4%. CBS’ Jeopardy! buzzed in at a 5.2, down 9%. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire came up with 2.8 as its final answer, down 7%. And the survey says Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feudwas down 11% to a 1.6.