Syndication Ratings: Judy, Phil Come Out on Top

CBS’ Judge Judy and Dr. Phil were the two syndie-ratings winners in the slow summer week ending June 29.

Syndies, which were mostly in repeats, had tough cable competition from nearly 70 hours of coverage of the annual Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament.

Judy continued its year-long run of solid ratings, turning in a 4.5 live-plus-same-day household rating and holding steady week-to-week. Judy also was one of only two first-run strips to improve its performance over last year, gaining 2% in households and 17% in women 18-34. Judge Judy also prevailed over all of syndication in the GAA ratings, scoring a 6.9 and beating usual leader Wheel of Fortune.

Meanwhile, Dr. Phil was the only talker to improve on the week, gaining 6% to a 3.5. The show got an 11% boost to a 3.9 June 26 for a repeat of a show on teen-age parents -- a topic that’s in vogue right now with such programs as NBC’s Baby Borrowers and ABC Family’s The Secret Life of the American Teenagertaking it on. Year-to-year, Phil also had the best performance of any talker, dropping just 5% compared with the same week last year. Conversely, NBC Universal’s Jerry Springer fell 31% year-to-year, the biggest annual decline among talk shows.

The rest of talk was in the doldrums. CBS’ Oprah, the top talker, dropped 5% to a 4.0, down 9% for the year. In third place, Disney-ABC’s Live with Regis and Kelly dropped 8% to a 2.4, the show’s lowest rating since 1991, when Nielsen Media Research established its current electronic database. Year-to-year, Regis and Kelly had an 11% decline.

NBCU’s Maury, Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres, CBS’ Rachael Ray, CBS’ Montel Williams, NBCU’s Jerry Springer and Twentieth Television’s rookie, The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet, were all unchanged at 1.8, 1.6, 1.5, 1.2, 1.1 and 1.0, respectively. Warner Bros.’ Tyra Banks fell 10% to a new season-low 0.9, tying NBCU rookie Steve Wilkos, which was flat. NBCU’s Martha Stewart was also unchanged at a 0.8.

Things were a little brighter among the courts. CBS’ Judge Joe Brown was also in the win column, improving 4% to a 2.4 and tying Warner Bros.’ People’s Court, up 9%. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis fell 5% to a 1.8. Twentieth’s Divorce Court, Judge Alex and Cristina’s Court were all unchanged at 1.6, 1.5 and 1.1, respectively. Sony’s Judge Hatchett gained 10% to a 1.1, tying Cristina. Sony’s rookie, Judge David Young, fell 11% to a 0.8, tying Sony’s Judge Maria Lopez, which was flat. Radar Entertainment’s Jury Duty was unchanged at a 0.2.

CBS’ Wheel of Fortune, coming off a season low last week, climbed 2% to a 6.4. CBS’ Jeopardy! also rebounded from a season low, gaining 4% to a 5.5. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire remained at its season-low 2.6 for a fourth consecutive week. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud at a 1.8 climbed 6% both for the week and the year and was the only other first-run show besides Judge Judy to improve compared to last year. Program Partners’ Merv Griffin’s Crosswords -- which is going out of production but staying on the air in best-of repeats for season two -- fell 13% to a 0.7. Twentieth’s Temptation was flat at a 0.5.

CBS’ Entertainment Tonight held steady at a 3.9, while its hour-long weekend version, ET Weekend, jumped 16% to a 2.2. By comparison, NBC Universal’s Access Hollywood Weekend was down 9% and Warner Bros.’ Extra Weekend was flat, each at a 1.0.

CBS’ Inside Edition remained at its season-low 2.7 for a second week. Warner Bros.’ rookie TMZ was unchanged at a 2.0. NBC Universal’s Access Hollywood fell 5% to a 1.9, matching its season low. CBS’ The Insider was down 5% to a new season-low 1.8. Warner Bros.’ Extra held steady at a 1.6.

Warner Bros.’ rookie, Two and a Half Men, continued to lead the off-net sitcoms, dipping 2% to a 4.6. That was followed by Twentieth’s Family Guy, which fell 3% to a 3.9. Sony’s Seinfeld also declined 3% to a 3.4. CBS’ Everybody Loves Raymond wasn’t so loved, dropping 3% to a new season-low 3.0. Raymond tied Warner Bros.’ rookie, George Lopez, which was flat. Warner Bros.’ Friends was flat at a 2.7, while Sony’s King of Queens slipped 4% to a 2.6.