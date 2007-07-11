Syndication Ratings: Jerry Springer's Stock Rises in Talk Market

Jerry Springer's show may be getting a ratings boost due to Springer replacing Regis Philbin as the host of network game show America's Got Talent.

In the latest syndication ratings from Nielsen for the week ending July 1, Springer was the only nationally-rated talk show to improve over the week before. It was up 7% to a 1.6-- his best rating in five weeks.

Not yet nationally cleared talker, The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet, continued to pick up steam and viewers. It's up 8% from the week before and up 17% from two weeks ago to a 1.4 rating/5 share in its 30 metered markets, its best showing in four months.

It was mostly quiet on the talk front, with a heavy schedule of re-runs failing to make much of a dent.

Leader Oprah was flat at a 4.4, followed by Oprah protege Dr. Phil with a 3.7, down 5%.; Live With Regis and Kelly recorded a 2.7, down 10%; and Maury was unchanged at a 2.1.

Rachael Ray, the top-rated new first-run strip for the 40 weeks and counting was next, unchanged at a 1.8. Ellen DeGeneres was down 6% to a 1.7, while Montel Williams was down 7% to a 1.4.

Elsewhere in daytime, most court shows were down or flat, with exceptions Judge Alex at fifth place, up 11% to a 2.0, and rookie Cristina's Court in seventh place, up 17% to a 1.4.

The biggest increase move among weeklies in first run was a 24% boost for ET Weekend to a 2.6.