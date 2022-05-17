Syndication Ratings: ‘Jeopardy!’ Jumps as Mattea Roach Exits

Jeopardy! gained in the week ended May 8 as super-contestant Mattea Roach departed the show on Friday, May 6 after racking up $560,983 in winnings before losing on Final Jeopardy! by just $1.

CBS Media Ventures’ Jeopardy! led all of syndication and the games for the sixth straight week with a 5.8 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen, up 9% from a five-week low set the prior week.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud picked up 2% to a second-place 5.3. CBS’ Wheel of Fortune, coming off of a five-week low, improved 14% to a third-place 5.0.

Fox’s You Bet Your Life with host Jay Leno logged a 0.8 for the sixth straight week, while Fox’s 25 Words or Less lost 13% to a 0.7. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask attained a 0.4 for a third week.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute moved up 20% to a 0.6.

CBS’ Entertainment Tonight surged 16% to a five-week high 2.2 to tie access-magazine sibling Inside Edition, which was up 5%, to lead the magazines. NBCUniversal’s Access Hollywood heated up 14% to a 0.8, breaking a third-place tie with Fox’s TMZ, which remained at a 0.7. Warner Bros.’ Extra, CBS’ soon-to-end DailyMailTV and Fox’s Dish Nation were all steady at a 0.6, 0.5 and 0.2, respectively.

CBS’ Dr. Phil and Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan each improved 7% to a 1.6 to tie at the top of talk for a third straight week. Among daytime’s key demographic women 25-54, Live led at a 0.6, followed by Dr. Phil at a 0.5.

Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres gained steam as it prepared to conclude its 19-season run, racking up an 11% increase for the week and year to a 1.0, despite being preempted for soccer coverage on some CBS affiliates. After hosting more than 4,000 guests and having given away almost a half-billion dollars, DeGeneres will depart the show on May 26, although it will continue with guest hosts and repackaged episodes through the summer.

NBCU’s Kelly Clarkson held steady at a 0.9 to outperform its year-ago rating by 13%. Disney’s Tamron Hall strengthened 17% for the week to a 0.7, tying CBS’ Rachael Ray, NBCU’s out-of-production Maury, and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, all of which were unchanged. Wendy was guest-hosted by Michael Rapaport.

NBCU’s Steve Wilkos stayed at a 0.6 for the 11th straight week. CBS’ Drew Barrymore, which will return next season in a half-hour format, marshaled a steady 0.5 for both the week and the year. Sony’s canceled The Good Dish simmered at a 0.4 for the 11th week in a row. Debma-Mercury’s concluding Nick Cannon tumbled 25% to a 0.3, tying Warner Bros.’ The Real, which also will retire at the end of this season, and repeats of NBCU’s conflict talker Jerry Springer, both of which stayed put for a 17th and fourth week, respectively.

CBS’ The Doctors languished at a 0.2 for a 61st consecutive week.

Repeats of CBS’ out-of-production Judge Judy swelled 7% to a 4.6 and was the fourth-highest rated show in households in syndication. CBS’ Hot Bench and Warner Bros.’ People’s Court stayed consistent at a 1.4 and 0.7, respectively. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis rebounded 20% from a series low to a 0.6. Fox’s Divorce Court collapsed 20% to a 0.4, tying NBCU’s canceled Judge Jerry, which remained at a 0.4 for the 13th straight week. Wrigley Media’s rookie Relative Justice recorded a 0.3 for the fourth week in a row.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory expanded 5% to lead the off-network sitcoms at a 2.0. Disney’s Last Man Standing and Warner Bros.’ rookie Young Sheldon stayed at a 1.2 and 0.9, respectively. Sony’s The Goldbergs grew 14% to a 0.8. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men lost 13% to a 0.7, tying Disney’s Modern Family and Family Guy, both of which were steady. Sony’s Seinfeld stood pat at a 0.6 for a fourth straight week. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly moved up 25% to a 0.5, tying Disney’s Black-ish, which broke even.