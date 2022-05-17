Syndication Ratings: ‘Jeopardy!’ Jumps as Mattea Roach Exits
By Paige Albiniak published
‘Jeopardy!’ beats ‘Family Feud,’ ‘Wheel of Fortune’ for syndication lead in week ended May 8
Jeopardy! gained in the week ended May 8 as super-contestant Mattea Roach departed the show on Friday, May 6 after racking up $560,983 in winnings before losing on Final Jeopardy! by just $1.
CBS Media Ventures’ Jeopardy! led all of syndication and the games for the sixth straight week with a 5.8 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen, up 9% from a five-week low set the prior week.
Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud picked up 2% to a second-place 5.3. CBS’ Wheel of Fortune, coming off of a five-week low, improved 14% to a third-place 5.0.
Fox’s You Bet Your Life with host Jay Leno logged a 0.8 for the sixth straight week, while Fox’s 25 Words or Less lost 13% to a 0.7. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask attained a 0.4 for a third week.
Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute moved up 20% to a 0.6.
CBS’ Entertainment Tonight surged 16% to a five-week high 2.2 to tie access-magazine sibling Inside Edition, which was up 5%, to lead the magazines. NBCUniversal’s Access Hollywood heated up 14% to a 0.8, breaking a third-place tie with Fox’s TMZ, which remained at a 0.7. Warner Bros.’ Extra, CBS’ soon-to-end DailyMailTV and Fox’s Dish Nation were all steady at a 0.6, 0.5 and 0.2, respectively.
CBS’ Dr. Phil and Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan each improved 7% to a 1.6 to tie at the top of talk for a third straight week. Among daytime’s key demographic women 25-54, Live led at a 0.6, followed by Dr. Phil at a 0.5.
Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres gained steam as it prepared to conclude its 19-season run, racking up an 11% increase for the week and year to a 1.0, despite being preempted for soccer coverage on some CBS affiliates. After hosting more than 4,000 guests and having given away almost a half-billion dollars, DeGeneres will depart the show on May 26, although it will continue with guest hosts and repackaged episodes through the summer.
NBCU’s Kelly Clarkson held steady at a 0.9 to outperform its year-ago rating by 13%. Disney’s Tamron Hall strengthened 17% for the week to a 0.7, tying CBS’ Rachael Ray, NBCU’s out-of-production Maury, and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, all of which were unchanged. Wendy was guest-hosted by Michael Rapaport.
NBCU’s Steve Wilkos stayed at a 0.6 for the 11th straight week. CBS’ Drew Barrymore, which will return next season in a half-hour format, marshaled a steady 0.5 for both the week and the year. Sony’s canceled The Good Dish simmered at a 0.4 for the 11th week in a row. Debma-Mercury’s concluding Nick Cannon tumbled 25% to a 0.3, tying Warner Bros.’ The Real, which also will retire at the end of this season, and repeats of NBCU’s conflict talker Jerry Springer, both of which stayed put for a 17th and fourth week, respectively.
CBS’ The Doctors languished at a 0.2 for a 61st consecutive week.
Repeats of CBS’ out-of-production Judge Judy swelled 7% to a 4.6 and was the fourth-highest rated show in households in syndication. CBS’ Hot Bench and Warner Bros.’ People’s Court stayed consistent at a 1.4 and 0.7, respectively. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis rebounded 20% from a series low to a 0.6. Fox’s Divorce Court collapsed 20% to a 0.4, tying NBCU’s canceled Judge Jerry, which remained at a 0.4 for the 13th straight week. Wrigley Media’s rookie Relative Justice recorded a 0.3 for the fourth week in a row.
Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory expanded 5% to lead the off-network sitcoms at a 2.0. Disney’s Last Man Standing and Warner Bros.’ rookie Young Sheldon stayed at a 1.2 and 0.9, respectively. Sony’s The Goldbergs grew 14% to a 0.8. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men lost 13% to a 0.7, tying Disney’s Modern Family and Family Guy, both of which were steady. Sony’s Seinfeld stood pat at a 0.6 for a fourth straight week. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly moved up 25% to a 0.5, tying Disney’s Black-ish, which broke even.
Contributing editor Paige Albiniak has been covering the business of television for nearly 25 years. She is a longtime contributor to Next TV, Broadcasting + Cable and Multichannel News. She concurrently serves as editorial director for entertainment marketing association Promax. She has written for such publications as TVNewsCheck, The New York Post, Variety, CBS Watch and more. Albiniak was B+C’s Los Angeles bureau chief from September 2002 to 2004, and an associate editor covering Congress and lobbying for the magazine in Washington, D.C., from January 1997-September 2002.
