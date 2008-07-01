Syndication Ratings: Hot Days, Cold Syndies

Hot weather and a hot sudden-death playoff between golfers Tiger Woods and Rocco Mediate in the U.S. Open Monday, June 16, which pre-empted daytime programming turned syndie ratings cold in the week ending June 22.

Among first-run strips, only four talk and three court shows managed to gain on the week, while no program showed year-to-year improvement.

CBS’ The Oprah Winfrey Show regained about one-half of what it lost the prior week, rising 5% to a 4.2 live-plus-same-day household average, according to Nielsen Media Research. Meanwhile, CBS’ Dr. Phil dropped 13% to a new season low 3.3. Disney-ABC’s Live with Regis and Kelly and NBC Universal’s Maury each were flat at a 2.6 and 1.8, respectively. Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres fell 11% to a 1.6, while CBS’ Rachael Ray dropped 12% to a new season low 1.5. CBS’ Montel Williams was up 9% to a 1.2. NBCU’s Jerry Springer, Warner Bros.’ Tyra Banks, and Twentieth Television rookie The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet all held steady at a 1.1, 1.0 and 1.0, respectively. NBCU’s Steve Wilkos jumped 13% to a 0.9 and NBCU’s Martha Stewart gained 14% to a 0.8.

CBS’ court leader, Judge Judy, rose 5% in households to a 4.5 and gained 8% among women 18-34. CBS’ Judge Joe Brown, in second place, fell 4% to a 2.3. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court also dropped 4% to a 2.2. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis and Twentieth’s Divorce Court, Judge Alex and Cristina’s Court were all unchanged at a 1.9, 1.6, 1.5 and 1.1, respectively. Sony’s Judge Hatchett fell 9% to a 1.0, while its rookie, Judge David Young, jumped 13% to a 0.9 and its sophomore court, Judge Maria Lopez, gained 14% to a 0.8. Radar Entertainment’s Jury Duty was flat at a 0.2.

All of the game shows were low. CBS’ Wheel of Fortune fell 3% to new season low 6.3. CBS’ Jeopardy! also dropped to a new season low, slipping 4% to a 5.3. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire remained at its season low 2.6 for a third straight week. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud, Program Partners’ Merv Griffin’s Crosswords and Twentieth’s Temptation were all unchanged at a 1.7, 0.8 and 0.5, respectively.

Among magazines, CBS’ Entertainment Tonight remained on top with a 3.9, dipping just 3%. CBS’ Inside Edition fell 7% to a 2.7. NBCU’s Access Hollywood, Warner Bros.’ rookie, TMZ, and CBS’ The Insider all were flat at a 2.0, 2.0 and 1.9, respectively, while Warner Bros.’ Extra declined 6% to a 1.6.

The off-net sitcoms were mostly flat. The rookies remained on top, with Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men rising 2% to a 4.7 and Twentieth’s Family Guy holding steady at a 4.0. In third place, Sony’s Seinfeld and CBS’ Everybody Loves Raymond each were unchanged at a 3.5 and 3.1, respectively. Warner Bros.’ rookie George Lopez dipped 3% to a 3.0. Sony’s King of Queens fell 4% to a 2.7, tying Warner Bros.’ Friends, unchanged at a 2.7.