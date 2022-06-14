Syndication Ratings: ‘Family Feud’ Flies in Otherwise Slow Week

'Family Feud,' hosted by Steve Harvey, returned to the syndication lead in the week ended June 5.

Family Feud took over the game and syndication lead in the week ended June 5, with CBS Media Ventures’ Jeopardy! falling back to second place with its lowest weekly rating since Thanksgiving.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud fell back 2% to a 4.9 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen, while Jeopardy! skidded 8% to a 4.8. Family Feud, hosted by Steve Harvey, also led all of syndication among the key women 25-54 demographic, moving up 6% to a 1.8.

Jeopardy!’s decline came despite the fact that Philadelphia ride-share driver Ryan Long had cruised to his 16th straight victory, the ninth longest streak in the show’s history, while amassing just under $300,000 along the way. Long lost with game 17 on Monday, June 6.

Meanwhile, CBS’ Wheel of Fortune foundered 4% to a 4.4. Fox’s You Bet Your Life with host Jay Leno lost 13% to a 0.7, tying Fox’s 25 Words or Less, which was flat for a fifth consecutive week. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask responded with a 33% gain to a 0.4.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute lost 17% to a 0.5.

The week, which included Memorial Day, included preemptions for French Open tennis on NBC affiliates on May 30 and June 3, and on ABC affiliates for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on June 2. President Biden also held a news conference on gun violence on June 2 that preempted programming.

CBS’ Entertainment Tonight broke a tie with sister show Inside Edition to claim sole possession of first place among magazines with a steady 2.0. Entertainment Tonight also was the only magazine to improve from last year at this time, adding 5%. Inside Edition eased 5% for the week to a second-place 1.9.

NBCUniversal’s Access Hollywood gave back 13% to a 0.7, tying Fox’s TMZ, which was flat. Warner Bros.’ Extra, CBS’ canceled DailyMailTV and Fox’s Dish Nation all were steady at a 0.6, 0.5 and 0.2, respectively.

Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan topped talk for a second straight week, dipping 6% to a 1.5. Live has now led 40 times in the past 55 weeks, including 11 ties with CBS’ Dr. Phil. Among women 25-54, Live led at a 0.5, followed by Dr. Phil at a 0.4.

For its part, Dr. Phil fell back 7% to a second-place 1.4 after airing reruns on four of the five days.

NBCU’s Kelly Clarkson claimed third place with a constant 0.8.

With its 19-year run now in the books, Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres declined 46% to a new season-low 0.7.

Disney’s Tamron Hall, Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, NBCU’s out-of-production Maury, and CBS’ Rachael Ray all retreated 14% to a 0.6, marking new season lows for both Maury and Ray. Wendy aired four originals and one repeat with guest host duo Vivica A. Fox and Carson Kressley.

CBS’ renewed Drew Barrymore maintained a 0.5 despite being in repeats. That tied NBCU’s Steve Wilkos, which will return for season 13 in September, which weakened 17%.

Sony Pictures Television’s soon-to-end The Good Dish, Debmar-Mercury’s canceled Nick Cannon, NBCU’s out-of-production Jerry Springer and Warner Bros.’ retiring The Real were all flat at a 0.3. CBS’ concluding The Doctors remained at a 0.2 for the 65th consecutive week.

Library episodes of CBS’ Judge Judy easily led the courts, despite ebbing 5% to a 4.2, which was syndication’s fourth highest rating overall.

The rest of court was stable. CBS’ Hot Bench, Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Judge Mathis, Fox’s Divorce Court, NBCU’s canceled Judge Jerry and Wrigley Media’s renewed rookie Relative Justice were all in line with the prior week’s 1.3, 0.8, 0.5, 0.4, 0.4 and 0.4, respectively.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory made the most noise among the off-network sitcoms with a fourth straight 1.9. Disney’s Last Man Standing stood pat at a 1.1. Warner Bros.’ freshman Young Sheldon shed 11% to a 0.8. Disney’s Family Guy gave back 13% to a 0.7, tying Sony’s The Goldbergs, Disney’s Modern Family and Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men, all of which were steady. Sony’s Seinfeld stood pat for an eighth straight week at a 0.6. Warner Bros.’ Mom marshaled a 0.5 for the fourth week in a row, tying Disney’s Black-ish and Warner Bros.’ Mike and Molly, both of which moved ahead 25%. ■