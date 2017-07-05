Syndication Ratings: Even in Repeats, 'Dr. Phil' Leads Talkers
Although most talk shows were unchanged in the week ending June 25, CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil, in repeats all week,saw gains of 15% for the week and 20% for the year to a 3.0 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research.
Phil also led among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, with a20% leap to a 1.2.
The only other shows out of the category’s 14 talkers to improve were NBCUniversal’s Harry, which also was in repeats but strengthened 13% to a 0.9, and Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, which resuscitated 10% to a 1.1 from a series low set in the prior week.
In second place, Disney-ABC’s Live With Kelly and Ryan was on hiatus, airing one pre-taped original and four repacks. With that line-up, the show dipped 5% to a new season-low 2.0, down 23% from last year, when the show was featuring various celebrity co-hosts following the departure of Michael Strahan.
Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres, in repeats, held at its season-low 1.7.
Also unchanged were NBCUniversal’s Maury, NBCU’s Steve Harvey, Debmar-Mercury’s WendyWilliams, NBCU’s Jerry Springer, NBCU’s Steve Wilkos, CTD’s Rachael Ray, Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily With Chris Hansen, CTD’s The Doctors and Warner Bros.’ The Real at a 1.5, 1.4, 1.3, 1.3, 1.2, 1.0, 0.9, 0.7 and 0.7, respectively.
Besides Phil, the only talkers to improve from last year were Jerry Springer, up 18%, and CrimeWatch Daily, up 13%.
The first week of a four-week tryout of the off-Bravo Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Fox and Sinclair stations in 31 cities sank 44% from its lead-in and 38% from its July 2016 time-period averages to a 0.5 rating/1 share weighted metered market average with a 0.3/1 in the key demo.
Overnight ratings for the fourth week of The Jason Show on six Fox stations in the week ended June 30 remained at a 0.2/1, down 33% from its lead-in and year-ago time periods with a 0.1/1 in the demo.
Week four of a trial for The Q, now in seven metered markets, again averaged a 0.6/2, down 33% from its lead-in and off 25% from last year with a 0.4/3 in the key demo.
Back in the national ratings, courts were on the rise. CTD’s Judge Judy, in repeats, led syndication and the courts with a 3% gain to a 6.5.
CTD’s Hot Bench, in repeats on four of the five days, improved 10% to a 2.2, that show’s highest rating since the week of May 22 and ranking it daytime’s third-highest rated show behind only Judy and Phil.
Warner Bros.’ People’s Court remainedat a 1.6. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis moved up 9% to a 1.2. Twentieth’s Divorce Court climbed 11% to a 1.0, while Trifecta’s Judge Faith fell 13% to a 0.7.
In access, magazines were steady to higher. CTD’s Entertainment Tonight grew 4% to a 2.8 and topped the category for a 47th straight week. CTD’s InsideEdition recovered 4% from its prior week season low to a 2.5, but was still off 11% from last year. Warner Bros.’ TMZ rebounded 27% from a series low set in the prior week when the show was heavily preempted to a 1.4, but was still down 13% year to year.
NBCU’s AccessHollywood added 8% to a 1.3. Warner Bros.’ Extra held firm at a 1.1. CTD’s soon-to-wrap The Insider perked up 11% to a 1.0. Twentieth’s Dish Nation rebounded 17% to a 0.7, after hitting a series low in the prior week. Trifecta’s Celebrity Page stayed at its regular 0.3 for the 25th straight week.
Elsewhere in access, the big-three game shows all were higher after falling to season lows in the prior week. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud forged ahead 8% to a 6.4 to lead the genre. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune accelerated 6% to a 5.5, tying CTD’s Jeopardy!, which advanced 8%. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire saw its ratings appreciate 13% to a 1.7, while Debmar-Mercury’s concluding Celebrity Name Gameskidded 9% to a new season-low 1.0.
Disney-ABC’s viral video show RightThisMinute grew 8% to a 1.4.
Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory heated up 9% to lead the off-net sitcoms at a 4.7. Twentieth’s Modern Family spiked 8% to a 2.6. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men moved ahead 5% to a 2.2. Twentieth’s Family Guy, Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly and Twentieth’s newcomer Last Man Standing all stood pat at a 1.9, 1.5 and 1.5, respectively. Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls gained 8% to a 1.4, still down 30% from last year. Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show and SPT’s Seinfeld both stayed at a 1.3 and 1.2, respectively. Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother moved up 9% to a 1.2, tying Seinfeld.
