Syndication Ratings: Emmys Boost Entertainment Mags

The 60th Annual Emmy Awards wasn’t much of a ratings draw in primetime, but entertainment magazine fans showed up in droves to see the post-gala coverage.

In the week ending Sept. 28, CBS’ Entertainment Tonight had the biggest increase of any syndicated strip, jumping 14% from the prior week to a 4.2 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. That’s the show’s best rating since the May sweeps. The show’s post-Emmy coverage on Sept. 22 sent ratings up 22% to a 4.5. That number climbed even higher on Tuesday, to a 4.6, when ET offered an exclusive look at the new Transformers movie, starring Shia LaBeouf.

ET wasn’t the only show to benefit from the Emmys: five of the six magazines were up from the prior week, compared with increases for no more than two shows in any other genre.

CBS’ Inside Edition climbed 8% to a 2.8. Warner Bros.’ TMZ was the only magazine to not post a gain, remaining flat at a 2.0. NBC Universal’s Access Hollywood and CBS’ The Insider each were up 6% to a 1.9. Warner Bros.’ Extra gained 7% to a 1.6.

Among the rookie entrants, NBC Universal’s Deal or No Deal – this year’s top newcomer -- had its best week yet, gaining 13% to a 1.7. Debmar-Mercury’s Trivial Pursuit: America Plays, this season’s other new game show, debuted but had its premiere week ratings reprocessed and withheld by Nielsen.

CBS’ The Doctors was off 8% to a 1.2, but still 50% ahead of Warner Bros.’ The Bonnie Hunt Show, this season’s other new talk show. Bonnie finally entered the books at a 0.8, after two weeks of being reprocessed by Nielsen.

Among the new court shows, Sony’s Judge Karen at a 1.0 and Program Partners’ Family Court with Judge Penny, produced by 44 Blue, at a 0.6 each were flat.

Debmar-Mercury’s House of Payne, an original off-TBS sitcom, premiered at a 2.0.

Among weekly off-net hours, NBC Universal’s House premiered at a 2.2. NBC Universal’s Monk opened at a 1.7, tying Twentieth’s Boston Legal. Disney-ABC’s Desperate Housewives was unchanged at a 1.5 in its second week and Disney-ABC’s Lost remained at a 1.1 for a third straight week.

Elsewhere, only the top two talk shows – CBS’ Oprah and Dr. Phil – were up from the prior week, while the rest of the pack mostly held steady. Oprah gained 6% to a 5.0. Dr. Phil grew for the third straight week, gaining 3% to a 3.4, the show’s highest rating in eight weeks. Phil got a nice boost from a show on the headline-making disappearance of three-year-old Caylee Anthony, with ratings jumping 21% on Sept. 22 to a 4.0.

Disney-ABC’s Live with Regis and Kelly, Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres, CBS’ Rachael Ray, NBC Universal’s Maury, Warner Bros.’ Tyra Banks and NBC Universal’s Jerry Springer all were flat at a 2.6, 2.1, 1.7, 1.7, 1.1 and 0.9, respectively. NBC Universal’s Steve Wilkos lost 10% to a 0.9. Twentieth’s The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet slipped 11% to a 0.8. NBC Universal’s Martha Stewart was unchanged at a 0.7.

Elsewhere in daytime, most of the court shows also held steady week to week. CBS’ leader Judge Judy dipped just 2% to a 4.3. CBS’ Judge Joe Brown was off 4% to a 2.3. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Judge Mathis were unchanged at a 2.2 and 1.8, respectively. Twentieth’s Judge Alex was at a 1.6 after being reprocessed the prior week. Twentieth’s Divorce Court was flat at a 1.5. Twentieth’s Cristina’s Court was at a 1.1, also after being reprocessed, and Sony’s Judge David Young was unchanged at a 0.8.

Game shows were mixed, with CBS’ Wheel of Fortune up 3% to a 6.6. CBS’ Jeopardy! added 2% to a 5.6. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire lost 4% to a 2.5. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud remained at a 1.3.

Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men inched up 2% to a 4.7. Twentieth’s Family Guy dropped 3% to a 3.9. Sony’s Seinfeld also lost 3%, dropping to a 3.4. Warner Bros.’ George Lopez fell 7% to a 2.8, tying Sony’s King of Queens, which was up 4%. CBS’ Everybody Loves Raymond slipped 4% to a 2.7. Warner Bros.’ Friends fell 4% to a 2.5.