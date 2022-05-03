Syndication Ratings: 'Dr. Phil' Rejoins 'Live' at the Top of Talk

Dr. Phil added 14% in the week ended April 24 to return to a first-place tie with Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan at a 1.6 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen, after trailing the morning talker for the past six weeks.

Live with Kelly and Ryan, which has led or tied for the talk lead 37 times in the past 50 weeks, lost 6% for the week. The two talkers also tied among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54 at a 0.6.

Warner Bros.' The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which will air its final original episode on May 26 after 19 seasons on the air, improved 11% to an eleven-week high 1.0. Ellen’s best day came on Tuesday, April 19, when DeGeneres interviewed former First Lady Michelle Obama and saw ratings improve 50% from the prior Tuesday to a single-day 1.2. Compared to the same week last year, Ellen is up 11%. After May 26, the show will complete the season with guest hosts, best-of compilations and repeats.

NBCUniversal’s Kelly Clarkson climbed 13% for both the week and the year to a 0.9. Clarkson is in line for multiple major market upgrades next season on several NBC-owned television stations after they say good-bye to Ellen.

Clarkson, DeGeneres and CBS Media Ventures’ Dr. Phil were the only talkers in the top 12 to outperform last year at this time.

In fifth place, Disney’s Tamron Hall held its ground at a 0.7, tying NBCU’s out-of-production conflict talker Maury and CBS’ Rachael Ray, both of which held steady, and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, which strengthened 17%.

NBCU’s Steve Wilkos stayed at a 0.6 for the ninth straight week, while CBS’ renewed Drew Barrymore remained at a 0.5.

Sony Pictures Television’s short-lived The Good Dish stayed at a 0.4 for a ninth consecutive week. Warner Bros.’ soon-to-retire The Real registered a 0.3 for the 15th week in a row, tying NBCU’s out-of-production Jerry Springer, which stayed put, and Debmar-Mercury’s canceled rookie Nick Cannon, which fell back 25%.

CBS’ departing The Doctors operated at a 0.2 for the 59th straight week.

CBS’ out-of-production Judge Judy and CBS’ Hot Bench were the only court shows to improve for the week, with both up 7% to a 4.6 and 1.5, respectively.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Judge Mathis, Fox’s Divorce Court, NBCU’s canceled Judge Jerry and Wrigley Media’s rookie Relative Justice were all steady at a 0.8, 0.6, 0.4, 0.4 and 0.3, respectively.

CBS’ Jeopardy! recovered 4% to a 5.6 and claimed the genre and overall syndication lead in households for a fourth straight week. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud was flat at a 5.1 but led all of syndication among women 25-54 at a 2.2. CBS’ Wheel of Fortune rolled up 2% to a 5.0.

Fox’s 25 Words or Less rebounded 14% to a 0.8, tying Fox’s You Bet Your Life with host Jay Leno, which locked in a 0.8 for the fourth straight week. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask recovered 33% to a 0.4.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute moved up 20% to a 0.6.

CBS’ magazine leader Inside Edition improved 5% to a 2.3, while CBS’ Entertainment Tonight held steady at a 2.1. NBCU’s Access Hollywood, Warner Bros.’ Extra, CBS’ canceled DailyMailTV and Fox’s Dish Nation all were on par at a 0.8, 0.6, 0.5 and 0.2, respectively. Warner Bros.’ TMZ was the only magazine to fall, tumbling 13% to a 0.7.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory led the off-net sitcoms, which were mostly flat for the week. Bang, Disney’s Last Man Standing, Warner Bros.’ Young Sheldon and Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men were all stable at a 2.0, 1.2, 0.9, 0.8, respectively. Sony’s The Goldbergs gave back 13% to a 0.7, tying Disney's Family Guy and Modern Family, both of which held firm. Sony’s Seinfeld stayed at a 0.6 for a second straight week. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly motored ahead 25% to a 0.5, tying Disney’s Black-ish and Warner Bros.’ Mom, both of which were stable for the tenth straight week. ■