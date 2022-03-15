Syndication Ratings: ‘Dr. Phil,’ ‘Live’ Battle It Out at Top of Talk

Dr. Phil outrated Live with Kelly and Ryan as syndication’s top talker in households in the week ended March 6, staying put at a 1.7 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen, while Live fell back 6% to a 1.6. The two talkers have ended in a draw in three of the four prior weeks.

Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, CBS Media Ventures’ Dr. Phil and Disney’s Live tied at a 0.6.

Many syndicated shows held on to their often substantial post-Olympic gains during the session, even though they faced preemptions on ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox affiliates for the State of the Union address and the Republican response on March 1.

Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres and NBCUniversal’s Kelly Clarkson both held steady at a 0.9 in households.

CBS’s Rachael Ray repeated a 0.8. NBCU’s conflict talker Maury and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams with guest host Michael Rapoport both weakened 13% to a 0.7. Disney’s Tamron Hall and NBCU’s Steve Wilkos were both steady at a 0.6. CBS’ Drew Barrymore maintained a 0.5 for a fourth straight week and was one of only three top-ten talkers to hold 100% of its year-ago rating. The other two were Kelly Clarkson and Rachael Ray.

Debmar-Mercury’s newcomer Nick Cannon , which will not return after this season, finished with a third consecutive 0.4.

Similarly, Sony Pictures Television’s fellow rookie The Good Dish , which has only been on the air for two months, continued to stew at a 0.4 and also was also removed from next season’s syndication menu. The Good Dish underperformed compared to the show it replaced, Sony’s Dr. Oz, by 33% compared to the same week last year.

NBCU’s out-of-production Jerry Springer stayed at a 0.3 for the third time in four weeks, tying Warner Bros.’ The Real, which remained at that rating for the eighth week in a row.

CBS’ The Doctors made it one straight year at a 0.2.

Encore episodes of CBS’ out-of-production Judge Judy dipped 4% to a 4.6 but remained the court-show leader. CBS’ Hot Bench stood pat at a 1.5. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court fell back 22% to a 0.7. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis and Fox’s Divorce Court were consistent at a 0.6 and 0.5, respectively.

NBCU’s Judge Jerry , starring Springer, will leave the bench at the end of this season, the show’s third. The show stayed at a fourth straight 0.4, down 33% from last year at this time, marking the largest year-to-year decline of any show in daytime. That tied Wrigley Media’s newcomer Relative Justice, which remained at a 0.4 for a ninth straight week.

CBS’ Jeopardy! sagged 3% to a 5.7 but led all of syndication for a second straight week. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud faded 4% to a 5.5. CBS’ Wheel of Fortune fell 5% to a 5.3.

Fox’s You Bet Your Life with host Jay Leno lost 13% to a 0.7, tying Fox’s 25 Words or Less, which was flat for a third consecutive week. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask skidded 25% to a 0.3.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute mustered a 0.6 for a fifth straight week.

The top three magazines — CBS’s Inside Edition and Entertainment Tonight and NBCU’s Access Hollywood — all held their ground at a 2.3, 2.1 and 0.8, respectively. Fox’s TMZ teetered 13% to a 0.7. Warner Bros.’ Extra, CBS’ DailyMailTV and Fox’s Dish Nation all were on par with the prior week’s 0.6, 0.5 and 0.2, respectively.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory descended 5% to a 2.0 but remained the off-net sitcom leader. Disney’s Last Man Standing jumped 8% to a 1.4. Warner Bros.’ rookie Young Sheldon slumped 10% to a 0.9. Disney’s Modern Family faltered 11% to a 0.8, tying Disney’s Family Guy and Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men, both of which managed a 0.8 for the fourth straight week. Sony’s The Goldbergs gave back 13% to a 0.7, tying Sony’s Seinfeld, which was stable for a third straight week. Disney’s Black-ish remained at a 0.5 for a third consecutive week, tying Warner Bros.’ Mom, which was flat for the fourth week in a row.