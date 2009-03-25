Syndication Ratings: 'Dr. Phil' Has the Antidote For Low-Rated Week

CTD’s Dr. Phil was the only strip in all of first-run syndication to improve from the week before for the week ending Mar. 15. Phil hit a 3.8, his second-highest number of the season, up 6% from the prior week. He also had demographic increases across the board including a 13% jump among women 18-49.



The top talker, CBS Television’s Oprah, was flat at 5.4. Third place, Disney/ABC’s Live with Regis and Kelly fell 7% to a 2.6. Warner Bros.’ Ellen Degeneres was down 8% to a 2.2. CTD’s Rachael Ray stayed even at a 1.8. NBCU’s Maury, Warner Bros.’ Tyra Banks, NBCU’s Jerry Springer, NBC’s Steve Wilkos, and Twentieth’s the Morning Show with Mike and Juliet all stayed the same at 1.7, 1.1, 1.1, 1.1, and 0.9 respectively. NBCU’s Martha Stewart fell 13% to a 0.7.



Among the rookies, CTD’s The Doctors made it eight weeks in a row at the top with a 1.9, though Deal Or No Deal stayed in the hunt losing 6% to a 1.7. Warner Bros.’ Bonnie Hunt, Sony’s Judge Karen, Debmar-Mercury’s Trivial Pursuit, and Program Partner’s Family Court were all unchanged at 1.0, 0.9, 0.6, and 0.5 respectively.



Elsewhere in daytime CTD’s Judge Judy dipped 2% to a 4.5 but still dominated the court shows. CTD’s Judge Joe Brown was second at 2.1, down 5%. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court lost 5% to a 1.9. Judge Mathis (Warner Bros.’) hit a new season-low 1.5, dipping 6%. Judge Alex, Divorce Court, and Christina’s Court (all Twentieth) all held steady at 1.5, 1.4, and 1.1 respectively. Judge David Young slid 13% to a 0.7.



CTD’s Entertainment Tonight was on top of the magazine rack with a 4.2, falling 7%. Inside Edition (CTD) lost 3% to a 3.0. Warner Bros.’ TMZ and NBCU’s Access Hollywood were flat at 2.3 and 2.1 respectively. CTD’s The Insider declined 5% to a 1.9. Extra was unchanged at a 1.7.



Among the game shows, Disney/ABC’s Who Wants To Be a Millionaire fell 11% to a 2.4, matching its previous season-low. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune rolled to a 7.1, down 8%. CTD’s Jeopardy dropped 9% to a 5.9. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud lost 7% to a 1.4.



Among the off-net sitcoms, Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men was down 2% to a 5.0. Twentieth’s Family Guy fell 5% to a 3.9. Sony’s Seinfeld slipped 3% to a 3.7. Everybody Loves Raymond (CTD) was unchanged at 3.1. George Lopez (Warner Bros.) lost 7% to a 2.7, landing in a tie with Sony’s King of Queens and Twentieth’s King of the Hill which were each up 4% to 2.7. Warner Bros.’ Friends fizzled 11% to a 2.4.



Among closely-watched weekly shows, Disney/ABC’s Legend of the Seeker was down 6% to a 1.7. The off-cable Storm Stories dived 25% to a 1.2. House of Payne slipped 8% to a 2.3.