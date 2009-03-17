Syndication Ratings: Dr. Phil Appearance Boosts ‘Doctors’
CTD’s rookie leader The Doctors led the field for a seventh consecutive week for the syndication ratings ending Mar. 8, thanks to a visit from the ultimate TV doctor. Dr. Phil, one of the show’s executive producers, appeared on the Mar. 2 show and sent ratings up 32% to a 2.5, the highest-rated show yet for The Doctors. On the week it earned a 2.0, up 5% from last week.
In second place, Deal Or No Deal also moved up 6% to a 1.8. The rest of the rookies, Warner Bros.’ Bonnie Hunt, Sony’s Judge Karen, Debmar-Mercury’s Trivial Pursuit, and Program Partner’s Family Court were all flat at 1.0, 0.9, 0.6, and 0.5 respectively.
A number of talk shows moved higher from the week before, although talk leader CBS Television’s Oprah wasn’t one of them. She was down 4% to a 5.4. CTD’s Dr. Phil, which had a big week the week before dropped back down 12% to a 3.6. In third place, Disney/ABC’s Live with Regis and Kelly was up sharply coming off its lowest-rated week of the season, gaining 17% to a 2.8. Warner Bros.’ Ellen Degeneres was up 9% to a 2.4, getting a boost of 14% for an exclusive daytime appearance by Melissa RyCroft (the woman who initially won the show, but was soon publicly dumped by Bachelor Jason Mesnick and is now a big hit on Dancing With the Stars).
CTD’s Rachael Ray held steady at a 1.8. NBCU’s Maury increased 6% to a 1.7. Warner Bros.’ Tyra Banks grew 10% to a 1.1 and had a 17% increase in women 18-49. NBCU’s Jerry Springer was flat at a 1.1. NBC’s Steve Wilkos rose 10% to a 1.1. Twentieth’s The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet was unchanged at a 0.9. NBC’s Martha Stewart improved 14% to a 0.8 after an appearance by chef Bill Taibe cooked ratings up 29% to a 0.9 on Mar. 2.
Elsewhere in daytime, three court shows gained ground. The leader, CTD’s Judge Judy had a 4.6, up 2% for the week. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court, in third place, had a season low the week before but rebounded 11% to a 2.0. Twentieth’s Divorce Court also rose 8% to a 1.4 with 15% increases to a 1.5 on Mar. 2 and 3. All other court shows stayed even. Second place CTD’s Judge Joe Brown was at 2.2. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis turned in a 1.6, Twentieth’s Judge Alex stayed at 1.5. Twentieth’s Christina’s Court was even at 1.1 and Sony’s Judge David Young did a 0.8.
Among the magazines, CTD’s Entertainment Tonight was well in front of the pack with a 4.5, dropping 2% from the week before. However, its weekly version, ET Weekend, jumped 14% to a 2.4 with a show that featured the Rihanna/Chris Brown assault case as its lead story. In second place, CTD’s Inside Edition was flat at a 3.1. Warner Bros.’ TMZ was up 5% to a 2.3. NBCU’s Access Hollywood, CTD’s The Insider, and Extra were all unchanged at 2.1, 2.0, and 1.7 respectively.
In game shows, Disney/ABC’s Who Wants To Be a Millionaire finally seemed to be getting some increased viewership. After bouncing along at its season-low for three straight weeks, it was up 13% to a 2.7. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune was the top game show, rising 3% to a 7.7. CTD’s Jeopardy! gained 5% to a 6.5. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud grew 7% to a 1.5.
There wasn’t much movement among the off-net sitcoms. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men, Family Guy (Twentieth), and Seinfeld (Sony), the top three, were all flat at 5.1, 4.1, and 3.8 respectively. CTD’s Everybody Loves Raymond slipped 6% to a 3.1. Warner Bros.’ George Lopez was unchanged at a 2.9. Warner Bros.’ Friends came up 4% to a 2.7. Sony’s King of Queens dropped 4% to a 2.6, tying Twentieth’s King of the Hill, which was unchanged.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.