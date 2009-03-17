Syndication Ratings: Dr. Phil Appearance Boosts ‘Doctors’

CTD’s rookie leader The Doctors led the field for a seventh consecutive week for the syndication ratings ending Mar. 8, thanks to a visit from the ultimate TV doctor. Dr. Phil, one of the show’s executive producers, appeared on the Mar. 2 show and sent ratings up 32% to a 2.5, the highest-rated show yet for The Doctors. On the week it earned a 2.0, up 5% from last week.



In second place, Deal Or No Deal also moved up 6% to a 1.8. The rest of the rookies, Warner Bros.’ Bonnie Hunt, Sony’s Judge Karen, Debmar-Mercury’s Trivial Pursuit, and Program Partner’s Family Court were all flat at 1.0, 0.9, 0.6, and 0.5 respectively.



A number of talk shows moved higher from the week before, although talk leader CBS Television’s Oprah wasn’t one of them. She was down 4% to a 5.4. CTD’s Dr. Phil, which had a big week the week before dropped back down 12% to a 3.6. In third place, Disney/ABC’s Live with Regis and Kelly was up sharply coming off its lowest-rated week of the season, gaining 17% to a 2.8. Warner Bros.’ Ellen Degeneres was up 9% to a 2.4, getting a boost of 14% for an exclusive daytime appearance by Melissa RyCroft (the woman who initially won the show, but was soon publicly dumped by Bachelor Jason Mesnick and is now a big hit on Dancing With the Stars).

CTD’s Rachael Ray held steady at a 1.8. NBCU’s Maury increased 6% to a 1.7. Warner Bros.’ Tyra Banks grew 10% to a 1.1 and had a 17% increase in women 18-49. NBCU’s Jerry Springer was flat at a 1.1. NBC’s Steve Wilkos rose 10% to a 1.1. Twentieth’s The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet was unchanged at a 0.9. NBC’s Martha Stewart improved 14% to a 0.8 after an appearance by chef Bill Taibe cooked ratings up 29% to a 0.9 on Mar. 2.



Elsewhere in daytime, three court shows gained ground. The leader, CTD’s Judge Judy had a 4.6, up 2% for the week. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court, in third place, had a season low the week before but rebounded 11% to a 2.0. Twentieth’s Divorce Court also rose 8% to a 1.4 with 15% increases to a 1.5 on Mar. 2 and 3. All other court shows stayed even. Second place CTD’s Judge Joe Brown was at 2.2. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis turned in a 1.6, Twentieth’s Judge Alex stayed at 1.5. Twentieth’s Christina’s Court was even at 1.1 and Sony’s Judge David Young did a 0.8.



Among the magazines, CTD’s Entertainment Tonight was well in front of the pack with a 4.5, dropping 2% from the week before. However, its weekly version, ET Weekend, jumped 14% to a 2.4 with a show that featured the Rihanna/Chris Brown assault case as its lead story. In second place, CTD’s Inside Edition was flat at a 3.1. Warner Bros.’ TMZ was up 5% to a 2.3. NBCU’s Access Hollywood, CTD’s The Insider, and Extra were all unchanged at 2.1, 2.0, and 1.7 respectively.



In game shows, Disney/ABC’s Who Wants To Be a Millionaire finally seemed to be getting some increased viewership. After bouncing along at its season-low for three straight weeks, it was up 13% to a 2.7. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune was the top game show, rising 3% to a 7.7. CTD’s Jeopardy! gained 5% to a 6.5. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud grew 7% to a 1.5.



There wasn’t much movement among the off-net sitcoms. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men, Family Guy (Twentieth), and Seinfeld (Sony), the top three, were all flat at 5.1, 4.1, and 3.8 respectively. CTD’s Everybody Loves Raymond slipped 6% to a 3.1. Warner Bros.’ George Lopez was unchanged at a 2.9. Warner Bros.’ Friends came up 4% to a 2.7. Sony’s King of Queens dropped 4% to a 2.6, tying Twentieth’s King of the Hill, which was unchanged.

