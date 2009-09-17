Syndication Ratings: ‘Dr. Oz’ Holds Virtually Steady On Day Three

UPDATED 9/17/2009

Sony's Dr. Oz, the spinoff of CBS' The Oprah Winfrey Show that Sony Pictures Television produces with Winfrey's Harpo Productions, opened this week with a 1.7 rating/5 share three-day average, according to Nielsen Media Research's overnight weighted metered markets. The show is up 31% compared to its lead-in and year-ago time period averages, both of which were a 1.3/4.

Among Oz's key demographic of women 25-54, the show premiered to a 0.9/5 on Monday, Sept. 14, held on to that Tuesday and then lost a bit on Wednesday to a 0.8/5. The show saw its biggest launch-week dips among women 18-34. On Monday, Oz opened to a 0.8/5 in that demo, dipped to a 0.6/4 on Tuesday and then to a 0.5/3 on Wednesday. Among women 18-49, the show opened at a 0.8/5, which it held on Tuesday, and then dropped a bit on Wednesday to a 0.7/4.