Syndication Ratings: The Doctors Still Top Rookie

On day three of this year’s syndication premieres, CBS’ The Doctors remained at the head of the rookie class.

On Wednesday, The Doctors fell 7% from Tuesday to a 1.3 rating/4 share in the weighted metered markets, although the show finished first or second in its time period in seven of the top 20 markets. Over its first three days, The Doctors averaged a 1.4/4.

NBC Universal’s Deal or No Deal -- the first to premiere of this season’s two new game shows -- slipped 17% Wednesday to a 1.0/3. Over the first three days, the show averaged a 1.2/3, up 29% over its year-ago time-period average on the nine NBC owned-and-operated stations.

Warner Bros.’ The Bonnie Hunt Show is holding steady with a three-day average of 1.0/4, with the show’s rating unchanged from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Sony’s Judge Karen fell 18% Wednesday to a 0.9/3, maintaining its three-day average and putting it just ahead of Program Partners’ Family Court with Judge Penny, produced by 44 Blue, which fell 11% Wednesday to a 0.8/3, matching its three-day average.