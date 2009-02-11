Syndication Ratings: Doctors Lead All Rookies, Crack First-Runs Top 15

The Doctors are in. CTD's rookie talk show had a very strong week, cracking the first run top 15 list for the week ending on February 1. The Doctors jumped into the lead among newcomers with an 11% increase from last week to a new series high 2.1 live plus same day national household rating.

Ratings for The Doctors are now 62% higher than its premiere numbers in September. The show ranked behind only CBS Television Distribution's Oprah, CTD's Dr. Phil, Disney-ABC's Live with Regis and Kelly, and Warner Brothers' Ellen for fifth on the talk list.

In second place was NBC Universal's Deal or No Deal which was up 5% to a 2.0, matching its series high. Warner Brothers' Bonnie Hunt was third with a 22% increase to a new series-high 1.1. Sony's Judge Karen was unchanged at a 1.0. Debmar Mercury's Trivial Pursuit was down 14% to a 0.6 and Program Partners' Family Court was flat at a 0.5 after a steep decline last week.

There were only three court shows up including the leader, CTD's Judge Judy, which improved 2% to a 4.7. Second place was CTD's Judge Joe Brown, who gained 4% to a 2.5. In fourth place Warner Brothers' Judge Mathis was up 6% to a 1.8. All the other court rooms were flat with Warner Brothers' People's Court at 2.2, Twentieth's Judge Alex at 1.7, Divorce Court at 1.5, and Christina's Court (which became the third show in the category to be cancelled this season) at a 1.1. Sony's Judge David Young stayed even at a 0.8.

Elsewhere in daytime, there were also just three talk shows up from last week. Dr. Phil jumped 9% to a 3.6, good for the show's second highest rating of the season. An episode on teenage trends was the most popular of the week, pushing ratings up 18% to a 3.9 on Jan. 27. NBCU's Jerry Springer was up 8% to a new season high 1.3 and Twentieth's the Morning Show with Mike and Juliet gained 11% to a 1.0, equaling its season high, boosted by an appearance from Brody Jenner of MTV's Bromance. That episode, which aired Jan. 28, sent ratings up 33% to a 1.2.

As for the other talk shows Oprah, Regis and Kelly, CTD's Rachel Ray, and NBC's Martha Stewart all held steady at a 5.2, 2.8, 1.9, and 0.8 respectively. Fourth place Ellen slipped 4% to a 2.4. NBCU's Maury fell 5% to a 1.9. Warner Brothers' Tyra Banks and NBC's Steve Wilkos were each down 8% to 1.1. Both Banks and Wilkos were up 9% last week with Wilkos hitting a season high.

In game shows CTD's Wheel of Fortune rose 8% to a new season high 8.0 and Jeopardy, also from CTD, climbed 5% to a new season high 6.6. Disney-ABC's Who Wants to be a Millionaire remained stuck at its season low 2.4 and Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud was unchanged at a 1.5.

Among the magazines CTD's Entertainment Tonight remained at number one with a 4.7, even with the week before. Inside Edition (CTD) was unchanged at a 3.2. Access Hollywood moved into third place (it had been tied for third) up 9% to a new season high 2.4. Warner Bros.' TMZ and Extra, and CTD's The Insider were all flat at 2.2, 2.1, and 1.8 respectively.

Among the off-net sitcoms, leading the way was Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men which gained 4% to a 5.6. Twentieth's Family Guy was flat at a 4.3; Sony's Seinfeld jumped 5% to a new season high of 3.9; CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond gained 3%, also reaching a new season high 3.6. Warner Bros.' George Lopez was down 6% to a 2.9. Sony's King of Queens was up 4% to a 2.8. Twentieth's King of the Hill rose 4% to a new season high of 2.7, tying Warner Bros.' Friends which was unchanged at 2.7.