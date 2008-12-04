Syndication Ratings: 'Doctors' Closes In On 'Deal'

CBS Television Distribution’s The Doctors is a rookie on the rise, improving 12% to hit a series high 1.9 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. That’s the third time in three weeks that the show has hit a new ratings record. It’s also the first time The Doctors has caught NBC Universal’s top-rated newcomer Deal or No Deal, which was flat for the week at a 1.9.



Meanwhile, most syndicated shows were down as levels of people using television declined by nearly two million viewers from the prior week.



Sony’s Judge Karen, Warner Bros.’ Bonnie Hunt, Debmar-Mercury’s Trivial Pursuit: America Plays and Program Partners’ Family Court with Judge Penny all were flat at a 1.1, 0.9, 0.6 and 0.6, respectively.



On the weekend, Disney-ABC’s Legend of the Seeker climbed 5% to a 2.1, pulling in just over three million viewers.



Among the talk shows, only three programs improved week to week: CTD’s Oprah, which gained 4% to a 5.8. CTD’s Dr. Phil, which improved 3% to match its season-high 3.6. Phil’s highest rated episode of the week was a 3.9 on Nov. 19, scored for a show on a couple who earned nearly one million dollars shoplifting. Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres, in fourth place, rose 4% to a 2.4, tying its previous season high after getting a 13% boost to a 2.6 on Nov. 21 for an episode featuring movie star John Travolta and Twilight star Robert Pattison.



In third place, Disney-ABC’s Live with Regis and Kelly remained unchanged at a 2.7, just three-tenths of a ratings point ahead of Ellen, which is the closest the two shows have ever come to each other. CTD’s Rachael Ray, in fifth place, held steady at its season high 1.9. NBC Universal’s Maury fell 5% to a 1.8. Warner Bros.’ Tyra Banks and NBC U’s Jerry Springer each were unchanged at a 1.2 and 1.1, respectively. NBC U’s Steve Wilkos fell 9% to a 1.0. Twentieth’s The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet and NBC U’s Martha Stewart each were flat at a 0.9 and a 0.7, respectively.



Elsewhere in daytime, all of the court shows were down or flat, including CTD’s genre leader Judge Judy, which slipped 4% to a 4.5, but still held a 96% advantage over its closest competitor. In second place, CTD’s

Judge Joe Brown fell 4% to a 2.3. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court was off 5% to a 2.1. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis was flat at a 1.9. Twentieth’s Judge Alex lost 6% to a 1.6. Twentieth’s Divorce Court dropped 13% to a 1.4. Twentieth’s Cristina’s Court dropped 8% to fall to a 1.1. Sony’s Judge David Young fell 11% to a 0.8. Radar Entertainment’s Jury Duty remained at a 0.2.



In access, two magazines hit new season highs. CTD’s second-place Inside Edition gained 3% to a 3.1, while



CTD’s The Insider, in fourth, improved 5% to a 2.0. CTD’s Entertainment Tonight, the top magazine, dipped 2% to a 4.5, but still held a 45% margin over the field. Warner Bros.’ TMZ, in third place, jumped 5% to tie its season-high 2.1. NBC U’s Access Hollywood was flat at a 2.0, tying The Insider. Warner Bros.’ Extra gained 6% to a 1.8.



Among the games, CTD’s Wheel of Fortune fell 1% to a 7.7, while CTD’s Jeopardy! dipped 2% to a 6.1. In third place, Disney-ABC’s Who Wants To Be a Millionaire improved 4% to a 2.6. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud was flat at a 1.5.



Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men led the off-net sitcoms with a season high 5.5, up 2%. Twentieth’s Family Guy dipped 2% to a 4.3. Sony’s Seinfeld slid 5% to a 3.6. CTD’s Everybody Loves Raymond advanced 6% to a season high 3.4. Warner Bros.’ George Lopez and Friends each were flat at a 2.9 and a 2.7, respectively, while Sony’s King of Queens dropped 4% to a 2.6.