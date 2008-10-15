Syndication Ratings: Decent Deal For NBC's Gamer

NBC Universal’s Deal or No Deal continued to lead the rookie first-run strips in the week ended Oct. 5, scoring a 1.6 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. That’s down 6% from the prior week, but still more than triple the rating of the other new game entry, Debmar-Mercury’s Trivial Pursuit: America Plays, which earned a 0.5 in its second week after Nielsen reprocessed it in week one.

CBS’ The Doctors was the one rookie to improve from the prior week, gaining 8% to a 1.3 and 17% among women 25-54. The show also hit its best single-day rating since its premiere on Sept. 8, earning a 1.5 on Oct. 2, for a program featuring “plastic surgery do’s and don’ts.” The Doctors finished well ahead of rival talker, Warner Bros.’ The Bonnie Hunt Show, which was flat at a 0.8.

Among the new court entries, Sony’s Judge Karen was flat at a 1.0, while Program Partners’ Family Court with Judge Penny, produced by 44 Blue, at an unchanged 0.6.

Among the new off-nets, Debmar-Mercury’s off-TBS sitcom House of Payne dropped 25% in week two to a 1.5 .

CBS’ rookie weekly off-net, CSI: New York, was the top-rated weekly hour, dipping 6% to a 3.2 in its fourth week and tying NBC Universal’s sophomore Law & Order: SVU, which jumped 7%. NBC Universal’s House was the top-rated rookie weekly hour, leaping 23% in its second week to a 2.7. Twentieth’s Boston Legal improved 24% in its second week to a 2.1. NBC Universal’s Monk was flat at a 1.7. Disney-ABC’s Desperate Housewives was unchanged at a 1.5 in week three. Disney-ABC’s Lost also was flat at a 1.1 in week four.

Litton Entertainment’s off-Weather Channel strip, Storm Stories, premiered at a 1.0.

Among the veteran shows, the only daytime strip in first-run to gain on the prior week was Twentieth’s sophomore The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet, which climbed 13% both for the week and the year to a 0.9. The show got a little boost from a Sept. 30 appearance by breast-cancer survivor Olivia Newton-John, reaching a total audience of more than 1.7 million viewers but remaining at a 0.9.

CBS’ talk-show leader, Oprah, was flat at a 5.0. In second place, CBS’ Dr. Phil slipped 9% to 3.1. Disney-ABC’s Live with Regis and Kelly dropped 4% to a 2.5. Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres fell 5% to a 2.0, although the show was up 11% from the same week last year. CBS’ Rachael Ray and NBC Universal’s Maury each fell 6% to tie at a 1.6. Warner Bros.’ Tyra Banks lost 9% to a 1.0. NBC Universal’s Jerry Springer was flat at a 0.9. NBC Universal’s Steve Wilkos skidded 11% to a 0.8. NBC Universal’s Martha Stewart was flat at a 0.7.

CBS’ court leader, Judge Judy, easily topped the field at a 4.1, down 5% from the prior week but still holding a 78% ratings advantage over CBS’ second-place Judge Joe Brown, which was unchanged at a 2.3. In third place, Warner Bros.’ People’s Court fell 9% to a 2.0, followed by Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis, down 6% to a 1.7. Twentieth’s Judge Alex was unchanged at a 1.6. Twentieth’s Divorce Court fell 7% to a 1.4. Twentieth’s Cristina’s Court and Sony’s Judge David Young each were flat at a 1.1 and 0.8, respectively.