Syndication Ratings: Deal Still Top Rookie in Week Two

NBC Universal’s Deal or No Deal remained the top-rated newcomer in the week ending Sept. 21, although its ratings declined 6% from week one to a 1.5 live-plus-same-day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research.

CBS’ The Doctors held steady at a 1.3. Sony’s new court show, Judge Karen, fell 9% to a 1.0, although it was up 25% among women 18-34. Program Partners’ Family Courtwith Judge Penny, produced by 44 Blue, was unchanged at a 0.6. Warner Bros.’ The Bonnie Hunt Show had its ratings reprocessed by Nielsen for a second straight week.

In its first full week on the air, Debmar-Mercury sitcom Tyler Perry’sHouse of Payne averaged a 1.1 rating/2 share in the overnight weighted metered markets, even with both its lead-in and year-ago time periods. Debmar Mercury’s Trivial Pursuit: America Plays tallied a 0.8/2, down 27% from its lead-in and even with its year-ago time-period average. Warner Bros.’ Judge Jeanine Pirro, which airs in daytime on The CW, also premiered at a 0.8/2, down 27% from its lead-in but even with its year-ago time period rating.

Among the vets, CBS’ Oprah fell 6% from its season premiere to a 4.7. CBS’ Dr. Phil, in second place, gained 3% in households to a 3.3 and improved 11% among women 25-54. In third place, Disney-ABC’s Live with Regis and Kelly was flat at a 2.6. Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres fell 5% to a 2.1. However, the show was up 11% from last year at this time. CBS’ Rachael Ray held steady at a 1.7, tying NBC Universal’s Maury, which was up 13%. Warner Bros.’ Tyra Banks was unchanged at a 1.1. NBCU’s Steve Wilkos jumped to a 1.0, up 25% from last week and up 11% from last year at this time. Twentieth Television’s The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet was up 13% both for the week and the year to a 0.9, after seeing a 25% ratings increase on Sept. 15 for a show featuring actress Shirley MacLaine. NBCU’s Jerry Springer was flat at a 0.9, while NBCU’s Martha Stewart jumped 17% to a 0.7.

Among the court shows, CBS’ Judge Judy was up 2% to a 4.4, a full 83% higher than the show’s closest court competitor, CBS’ Judge Joe Brown, which was flat at 2.4. Judy was also the No. 1 show in syndication for the 17th consecutive week among gross average audience ratings at a 6.8. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court fell 4% to a 2.2. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis scored a 1.8 and Twentieth’s Divorce Court was at a 1.5. Each show was reprocessed the previous week. Sony’s Judge David Young fell 11% to a 0.8. Twentieth’s Judge Alex and Cristina’s Court were each reprocessed this week, making ratings unavailable for either show.

Among game shows, Wheel of Fortune slipped 3% to a 6.4, while CBS’ Jeopardy! and Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire were flat at a 5.5 and 2.6, respectively. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud fell 13% to a 1.3.

Magazines were down across the board. CBS’ Entertainment Tonight, the No. 1 magazine, topped the list at a 3.7, down 8%. CBS’ Inside Edition sank 10% to a 2.6. Warner Bros.’ TMZ fell 5% to a 2.0. CBS’ The Insider and NBCU’s Access Hollywood tied at a 1.8, with Insider slipping 5% and Access declining 10%. Warner Bros.’ Extra lost 12% to a 1.5.

Among the off-net sitcoms, Warner Bros.’ Two and Half Men held steady at a 4.6. Twentieth’s Family Guy rose 5% to a 4.0. Sony’s Seinfeld gained 3% to a 3.5. Warner Bros.’ George Lopez gained 7% to a 3.0. CBS’ Everybody Loves Raymond was flat at a 2.8. Sony’s King of Queens added 4% to a 2.7. And Warner Bros.’ Friends climbed 4% to a 2.6.

On the weekends, NBCU’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit took over the top weekly spot despite slipping 3% from the prior week to a 3.0. CBS newcomer CSI: NY came in a close second at a 2.8, down 10% from its off-net premiere. In third place, CBS’ Cold Case and CBS’ CSI: Miami, last season’s top-rated off-net weekly hour, tied at a 2.0, with Cold Case falling 5% and CSI: Miami dropping 9%. CBS’ Without a Trace, in fifth place, slipped 11% to a 1.7. Disney-ABC’s Desperate Housewives made its debut in off-net syndication at a 1.5. Disney-ABC’s Lost, in its second week in off-net syndication, held steady at a 1.1.