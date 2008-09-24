Syndication Ratings: Deal or No Deal Tops Rookies

NBC Universal’s Deal or No Deal, cleared in afternoon and access time slots, topped all rookies with a 1.6 live-plus-same-day national household rating for the week ending Sept. 14, the show’s first full week on the air.

Deal can boast that had the strongest game-show launch since Disney-ABC launched Who Wants to Be a Millionaire in 2002.

CBS’ The Doctors had the second-highest debut at a 1.3, the best talk-show premiere out of the seven that have launched since CBS premiered Rachael Ray in 2006. That number put The Doctors in seventh place among the 13 syndicated talk shows. The other new talker, Warner Bros.’ Bonnie Hunt, was reprocessed by Nielsen, making national ratings unavailable.

Sony’s Judge Karen opened at a 1.1, well ahead of Program Partners’ Family Court with Judge Penny, which debuted at a 0.6.

Among the three shows that debuted Monday, Debmar-Mercury sitcom Tyler Perry’s House of Payne climbed 17% from its premiere to a 1.4 rating/3 share weighted-metered-market average Tuesday, according to Nielsen Media Research. Warner Bros.’ Judge Jeanine Pirro, which airs on daytime on The CW, slipped 13% to a 0.7/2. And Debmar-Mercury’s new game show, Trivial Pursuit: America Plays, lost 29% to a 0.5/2.