Syndication Ratings: 'Deal', 'Doctors' Hit Series Highs

Syndication’s top two rookies hit new series highs with NBC Universal’s Deal or No Deal climbing 6% to a 1.8 and CBS’ The Doctors gaining 15% -- the largest increase of any talk show -- to a 1.5, according to Nielsen Media Research. Those were the only two rookies to improve in the week ending Oct. 19.



The rest of the rookies remained where they were. Sony’s Judge Karen held at a 1.0, where the show has been for more than a month. Warner Bros.’ Bonnie Hunt also was flat at a 0.8, where it has been for the past month. Program Partners’ Family Court with Judge Penny and Debmar-Mercury’s Trivial Pursuit: America Plays each were flat at a 0.6.



Many shows were hit by preemptions during the week, including preemptions in

New York City

on Oct. 13 for coverage of the Columbus Day parade and in number-two market,

Los Angeles

, throughout the week for coverage of fires. Access shows were particularly affected by five Major League Championship baseball games and the third and final presidential debate on Oct. 15.



CBS’ genre leader, Entertainment Tonight, remained well ahead of the pack, down 2% to a 4.1. CBS’ Inside Edition crept up 4% to a 2.8. CBS’ The Insider and Warner Bros.’ TMZ each were unchanged at a 1.8. NBC U’s Access Hollywood, which most strongly felt the preemptions, dropped 11% to a 1.7. Warner Bros.’ Extra was unchanged at a 1.6.



Game shows, while airing mostly in access, weren’t hit quite as hard. CBS’ game leader, Wheel of Fortune, improved 3% to a 6.9. CBS’ Jeopardy declined 3% to a 5.6. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire was flat at a 2.5, while Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud fell 7% to a 1.4.



The off-net sitcoms, airing both in access and late fringe, were also largely unaffected by preemptions. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men slipped 2% to a 5.0. Twentieth’s Family Guy fell 13% to a 3.4. Sony’s Seinfeld gained 3% to a 3.3. Warner Bros.’ George Lopez gained 7% to a 3.2. CBS’ Everybody Loves Raymond and Sony’s King of Queens each gained 4% to a 2.9 and 2.5, respectively, while Warner Bros.’ Friends climbed 9% to a 2.5.



CBS’ talk leader, Oprah, was the only talker to decline, losing 11% to a 4.7. CBS’ Dr. Phil and Disney-ABC’s Live with Regis and Kelly each were flat at a 3.2 and 2.5, respectively. Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres was one of three talkers to gain, jumping 11% to a 2.1. NBC Universal’s Maury, the second of talk’s gaining trio, gained 6% to a 1.7. CBS’ Rachael Ray, Warner Bros.’ Tyra Banks and NBCU’s Jerry Springer all were flat at a 1.6, 1.0 and 0.9. NBCU’s Steve Wilkos, the third talker to improve, hiked up 13% to a 0.9. Twentieth’s The Morning Show and NBCU’s Martha Stewart each were flat at a 0.8 and 0.7, respectively.



CBS’ court leader, Judge Judy, remained far ahead of the rest of the genre at a 4.2, down 2% but still more than 90% ahead of its nearest rival, CBS’ Judge Joe Brown, which held steady at a 2.2. Likewise, Warner Bros.’ People’s Court was flat at a 2.0. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis gained 13% to a 1.8. Twentieth’s Judge Alex was unchanged at a 1.6. Twentieth’s

Divorce Court

grew 7% to a 1.5, while Cristina’s Court gained 10% to a 1.1. Sony’s Judge David Young was flat at a 0.8. Radar Entertainment’s Jury Duty dropped 33% from a 0.3 to a 0.2.