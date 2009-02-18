Syndication Ratings: Daytime Talkers Down but 'Tyra' Matches Season High

Filed at 1:48 p.m. EST on Feb. 18, 2009

A tough week for talk shows was no problem for Tyra Banks, who matched her season high for the week ending Feb. 8.

Warner Bros.' Tyra earned 1.2 rating and was up 9% from the week before. It was the only strip up from the week before in all of daytime syndication. Her most watched show of the week was a repeat of an episode on child brides which reached a total audience of more than 2 million viewers on Feb. 3.

Among the other talkers CBS Television Distribution's Oprah was down 6% to a 4.9; CTD's Dr. Phil dipped 3% to a 3.5; Disney-ABC's Live with Regis and Kelly was unchanged at 2.8; Warner Bros.' Ellen fell 4% to a 2.3; NBCU's Maury was flat at 1.9; CTD's Rachel Ray decreased 5% to a 1.8; NBCU's Jerry Springer lost 8% to 1.2; NBC's Steve Wilkos and Twentieth's the Morning Show with Mike and Juliet were unchanged at 1.1 and 1.0 respectively; NBC's Martha Stewart was off 13% to a 0.7.

In the court shows, CTD's Judge Judy continued to dominate her genre. Her show remained unchanged at its season high 4.7 for a second straight week. This was well ahead of second place CTD's Judge Joe Brown which was down 4% to a 2.4. In third place, Warner Bros.' People's Court was flat at 2.2. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis fell 6% to 1.7 and finished in a tie with Twentieth's Judge Alex which was unchanged at a 1.7. Twentieth's Divorce Court dropped 7% to 1.4, Twentieth's Christina's Court and Sony's Judge David Young were both flat at 1.1 and 0.8 respectively.

Among the closely-watched newcomers to syndication, CTD's The Doctors, which pulled into the lead last week, made it two weeks in a row at the top of the freshman list with a 1.9 though it fell 10% from its series high the week before. In second place, NBCU's Deal or No Deal was also down 10% to a 1.8. Warner Bros.' Bonnie Hunt remained third, dropping 9% to a 1.0, and Sony's Judge Karen fell 10% to a 0.9. Debmar-Mercury's Trivial Pursuit and Program Partners' Family Court were both stayed the same at 0.6 and a 0.5 respectively.

On the magazine rack, CTD's Entertainment Tonight continued to lead the way with a 4.6, dipping 2% from the week before. CTD's Inside Edition was flat at 3.2. Warner Bros.' TMZ jumped 5% to a 2.3, moving it into third place and unseating NBCU's Access Hollywood which dropped to fourth, falling 8% to 2.2. CTD's The Insider fell 10% to a 1.9 and tied Warner Bros.' Extra which was up 6% to 1.9.

The game shows were led by CTD's Wheel of Fortune, though Wheel was just lower than last week with a 1% decrease to 7.9. CTD's Jeopardy! lost 2% to 6.5. Dinsey-ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire came up 8% from its season-low the week before to a 2.6 and Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud remained stuck at a 1.5 for the fourth straight week.

Among the off-net sitcoms, Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men increased 4% to a new season high of 5.8. Twentiethi's Family Guy was unchanged at a 4.3. Sony's Seinfeld was down 5% to a 3.7. CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond slipped 6% to a 3.4. Warner Bros.' George Lopez was unchanged at 2.9. Sony's King of Queens was up 4% to a new season high 2.9, tying Lopez for fifth. Warner Bros.' Friends was unchanged at 2.7 and Twentieth's King of the Hill fell 4% to a 2.6.