Syndication Ratings: Court Shows Come Up Strong

While the legal proceedings surrounding Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick have been dominating the airwaves in recent days, the syndicated courtrooms made some noise of their own during the week ending Aug. 12.

Four of the five top gavelers were up on the week, according to the national household ratings, and genre topper Judge Judy was off just slightly with a 4.5 average, down 2%. Judge Joe Brown gained 12% to a 2.9, People’s Court was up 9% at a 2.5, Judge Mathis jumped 10% to a 2.3 and Divorce Courtwas up 11% at a 2.0.

In talk, Oprah was down 2% on the week to a 4.4, Dr. Phil was even at a 3.7 and Live with Regis & Kelly was up 3% to a 3.0.

The magazines were a mixed bag on the week, with Entertainment Tonight off 2% at a 4.3, Inside Edition steady at a 3.1, Access Hollywood up 5% at a 2.3, The Insider off 9% to a 2.1 and Extra even at a 1.7.

Wheel of Fortune led the game shows as usual, up 2% on the week to a 6.6. Jeopardy! was steady at a 5.5, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire was off 6% at a 2.9 and Family Feud also lost 6% to average a 1.7.