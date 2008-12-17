Syndication Ratings: Court Holds Court Over Syndies

Court was the only genre in the week ending Dec. 7, the first week after the November sweeps, in which no show lost ground.



CBS Television Distribution’s genre leader Judge Judy climbed 5% to a 4.6, and scored across the board gains in key demographics, including a 20% increase among young women 18-34. CTD’s Judge Joe Brown improved 4% to hit a new season-high 2.5, and grew 13% among women 18-34 and 17% among women 25-54. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court improved 5% to a 2.1. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis and Twentieth’s Judge Alex each were flat at a 1.8 and 1.7, respectively. Twentieth’s Divorce Court rose 7% to a 1.5 and spiked 40% among women 18-34. Twentieth’s Cristina’s Court and Sony’s Judge David Young each held firm at a 1.1 and a 0.8, respectively.



Meanwhile, only two talk shows grew from the prior week. CTD’s The Oprah Winfrey Show, the talk leader, gained 6% to a 5.2. And Warner Bros.’ Tyra Banks improved 10% to a 1.1 and logged double-digit growth in all female demos, including a 25% jump among women 18-34, the show’s target audience.



CTD’s Dr. Phil slipped 11% to a 3.3. Disney-ABC’s Live with Regis and Kelly was flat at a 2.7. Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres fell 8% to a 2.3. CTD’s Rachael Ray held steady at a 1.8. NBC Universal’s Maury dropped 15% to a 1.7. NBC U’s Jerry Springer lost 17% to a 1.0. NBC U’s Steve Wilkos fell 9% to a 1.0. Twentieth’s The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet declined 11% to a 0.8. NBC U’s Martha Stewart, just renewed for another season, slipped 13% to a 0.7.



The off-net sitcoms were strong, coming off a week when many of them saw lower ratings due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men continued to lead the group, gaining 18% to a 5.3. Twentieth’s Family Guy grew 8% to a 4.1. Sony’s Seinfeld added 13% to a 3.6. CTD’s Everybody Loves Raymond climbed 10% to a 3.3. Warner Bros.’ George Lopez rose 11% to a 3.0. Warner Bros.’ Friends and Sony’s King of Queens each were up 8% to a 2.6.



Three out of the four veteran game shows improved on the week. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! each jumped 15% to a 7.7 and 6.2, respectively. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire improved 4% to a 2.5. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud fell 13% to a 1.3.



CTD’s Entertainment Tonight, the magazine leader, decreased 7% to a 4.2. CTD’s Inside Edition rose 11% to a 3.0. Warner Bros.’ TMZ and NBC U’s Access Hollywood each were up 5% to a 2.0. CTD’s The Insider fell 5% to a 1.8, although its weekly version, Insider Weekend, shot up 23% from the prior week and 14% from last year to a 1.6, equaling its season high with a show featuring the sentencing of O.J. Simpson. Warner Bros.’ Extra improved 13% to a 1.8.



Among the first run newcomers, NBC U’s Deal or No Deal was flat at a 1.8. CTD’s The Doctors dropped 11% to a 1.7, however, it the show was up 13% among women 18-34 and 18-49. Sony’s Judge Karen and Warner Bros.’ Bonnie Hunt each were flat at a 1.0 and 0.9, respectively. Debmar-Mercury’s Trivial Pursuit: America Plays and Program Partners’ Family Court with Judge Penny each held at a 0.6, although both shows had their ratings reprocessed by Nielsen in the prior week.



The two off-net rookies saw mixed results. Litton’s off-Weather Channel Storm Stories fell 13% to a 1.3, while Debmar-Mercury’s off-TBS strip House of Payne grew 14% to a new season high 2.4.