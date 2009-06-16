Syndication Ratings: Carradine’s Death, Susan Boyle Send Magazines Up

David Carradine and Susan Boyle sent the magazine ratings higher in the week ending June 7, while most other syndicated shows were flat or down. The hottest magazine was the weekend version of CTD’s The Insider, which saw a 44% ratings surge from the week before to a 1.3, with an extensive report on the mysterious death of Carradine, the former Kung Fu star.

CTD’s Entertainment Tonight topped all magazines with a 6% gain to a 3.8. An ET show leading with new details of the Carradine investigation on June 4 sent ratings up 19% to a weekly-high of 4.3. CTD’s Inside Edition was up 7% to a 2.9. Warner Bros.’ TMZ jumped 17% to a 2.1. NBCU’s Access Hollywood increased 11% to 2.0. Warner Bros.’ Extra rose 6% to a 1.7. The weekday version of The Insider held steady at 1.6.

Daytime was another story—none of the established shows rose from the week before and only one strip was up from last year at this time. Warner Bros.’ Ellen Degeneres was down 10% week-to-week but up 13% year-to-year to a 1.8.

The top two talkers, CTD’s Oprah and Dr. Phil (CTD), were flat at 4.0 and 2.7, respectively. Disney/ABC’s Live With Regis and Kelly slipped 8% to 2.4. NBCU’s Maury was flat at 1.7. CTD’s Rachael Ray went into reruns and was down 7% to 1.4. NBCU’s Jerry Springer was unchanged at 1.1. Warner Bros.’ Tyra Banks lost 9% to 1.0. NBCU’s Steve Wilkos dropped 10% to 0.9. Twentieth’s The Morning Show With Mike and Juliet was unchanged at 0.8. NBCU’s Martha Stewart slipped 14% to 0.6.

CTD’s Judge Judy led the court shows with a 4.0, which was down 2% from the week before. Judy was the number one show in syndication for the second straight week in the GAA ratings with a 6.1. CTD’s Judge Joe Brown was number two with a 2.0, off 5%. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court fell 11% to 1.7. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis and Twentieth’s Judge Alex remained unchanged and tied at 1.4. Twentieth’s Divorce Court was down 8% to 1.2. Twentieth’s Christina’s Court was flat at 0.9. Sony’s Judge David Young dropped 13% to 0.7.

In rookie action, CTD’s The Doctors was the top-rated newcomer in first run for the 20th straight week with a 1.7 rating, off 6%. NBCU’s Deal Or No Deal remained in second with an unchanged 1.5. Sony’s Judge Karen dropped 11% to a 0.8 and fell into a tie with Warner Bros.’ Bonnie Hunt, which was up 14% to 0.8. Debmar-Mercury’s Trivial Pursuit was flat at 0.6. Program Partners’ Family Court trailed with a 0.4, down 20%.

CTD’s Wheel of Fortune led the game shows with a flat 5.9. CTD’s Jeopardy! was up 6% to 5.2. Disney/ABC’s Who Wants To Be a Millionaire was unchanged at 2.3. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud fell 7% to 1.3.

Among the off-net sitcoms, Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men led but was down 2% to 4.1. Twentieth’s Family Guy lost 3% to a 3.4. Sony’s Seinfeld was flat at 3.1. CTD’s Everybody Loves Raymond was down 3% to 2.8. Twentieth’s King of the Hill was up 8% to 2.7, tying Warner Bros.’ George Lopez, which stayed even. Sony’s King of Queens dropped 4% to 2.3. Warner Bros.’ Friends was unchanged at 2.2.

Off-cable Storm Stories plunged 21% to 1.1. The first-run action hour Legend of the Seeker was up 8% to 1.4. Off-TBS strip House of Payne gained 5% to 2.3.