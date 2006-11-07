Syndication Ratings: Behrendt Takes Third From Mullally

Sony Pictures Television’s Greg Behrendt took sole possession of third place among this season’s new talk shows from NBC Universal’s Megan Mullally during the pre-sweeps week ended Oct. 29, according to Nielsen national barter rankings.

With both shows still hovering below a 1.0 rating, Behrendt rose 13% from 0.8 to 0.9, while Megan remained unchanged at 0.8. The prior week they were tied and two weeks ago Megan narrowly led Behrendt.

King World’s Rachael Ray continued to dominate the new freshman class with a 2.0 rating (off 5% from the previous week’s 2.0). Telepictures’ Keith Ablow remained second at 1.0, down 9% from a 1.1 a week earlier.

Most syndicated barter shows moved only slightly during the week—a tenth of a point in either direction—continuing a pre-sweeps trend that began in May 2005.

Syndication faced some stiff challenges during the week, including three World Series games and President Bush’s Iraq speech on Oct. 25, which forced numerous preemptions in daytime.

Among other highlights during the week, Twentieth TV’s Geraldo at Large climbed 7% from 1.5 to 1.6—a 23% improvement over two weeks ago thanks to fewer baseball preemptions and a strong performance in New York. Its 2.2 rating/4 share on WNYW was up 38% from a year ago when A Current Affair aired at 6:30 p.m.

Also, NBC U’s Jerry Springer continued to look strong for, among other reasons, putting in his time on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. Springer remained at a season high mark of 1.7 while CBS Paramount’s Montel Williams slipped 11% from 1.8 to 1.6, marking the first time this season that it has overtaken Montel.